Transfer rumors, news: MLS an option for Liverpool's Salah

Open Extended Reactions

MLS and the Saudi Pro League are both "possible options" for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah this summer, while Manchester United are eyeing Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Mohamed Salah has not scored in any of his six Premier League appearances for Liverpool since the turn of the year. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

- A summer departure for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is appearing "increasingly likely," according to BBC Sport. The Egypt international signed a new two-year deal last year, but in December hinted that he could leave Liverpool midseason and suggested the club has "thrown him under the bus" as he was repeatedly dropped from the starting XI. Salah remained at Liverpool once the January transfer deadline had passed, and he has started every game since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite that, an exit could be on the cards this summer, with the BBC reporting that the Saudi Pro League and MLS are "possible options" for the 33-year-old. Salah has scored two goals in nine club appearances in 2026.

- Manchester United are showing keen interest in Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, according to TEAMtalk. The Red Devils have reportedly scouted the Brazilian "extensively," making him an option for the summer. A transfer fee upwards of £60m has been quoted following some impressive performances for Forest. He is the third player from the City Ground that United have been linked with, in addition to England midfielders Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White.

- Real Madrid are set to join Liverpool in the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, Mundo Deportivo reports. Los Blancos reportedly have the Germany center back down as a top target for the summer, when he enters his final year under contract with Dortmund. Liverpool have been linked with Schlotterbeck, with Ibrahima Konaté approaching the final few months of his contract at Anfield, while Virgil van Dijk's deal is due to expire at the end of next season. The Reds have already agreed to a deal to sign Jérémy Jacquet from Stade Rennais to help strengthen the defensive department in the summer, but it's unclear whether Schlotterbeck will join him at this stage.

- Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Newcastle United are all showing interest in signing Darwin Núñez this summer, according to Football Insider. The former Liverpool striker has been left out of Al Hilal's Saudi Pro League squad after they registered the signing of Karim Benzema, leading to talk of a possible exit. Atlético are reportedly the most likely to seal a deal out of the clubs named, with Núñez required to take a pay cut if he is to leave Al Hilal.

- AC Milan have added Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson to the top of their transfer wish list of strikers for the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Senegal international is unlikely to remain at Bayern Munich, where he has received just 641 minutes of football so far in his loan spell this season, and will be available on another loan deal with a permanent option included. Milan have made him a target, while they have also shown interest in Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:13 Is Lamine Yamal the best player in the world? The 'ESPN FC' crew react to Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest player to score a LaLiga hat-trick this century as Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool view Real Madrid star Rodrygo as an option to replace Salah in the summer, with the Brazil international facing an uncertain future. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among those also linked. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester City believe that they are leading the race to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest this summer, ahead of their city rivals Manchester United. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester United are concerned about losing Harry Maguire as a free agent in the summer, when his contract expires, at the same time as losing another experienced player in Casemiro. (Daily Mail)

- Juventus are eyeing a possible reunion with Randal Kolo Muani if Tottenham Hotspur do not make his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent. (Tuttosport)

- Sunderland and West Ham United are keen on AC Milan and Mexico striker Santiago Giménez as his future appears uncertain at the Italian club. (AS)

- Manchester City are interested in Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso, having previously missed out on landing the defender. (Football Insider)

- A Newcastle scout was in attendance to watch Parma vs. Cagliari in Serie A, keeping tabs on 20-year-old defender Marco Palestra, who is on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta. (Nicolo Schira)

- Jesse Lingard's move to Corinthians edges closer to completion, with the two parties agreeing on a one-year deal with an option of another year, subject to a medical. (Fabrizio Romano)