Meet India's 26-member squad for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026

India are all set to begin their AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign in Perth this week, with head coach Amelia Valverde's team looking to make it out of a tough group, where they are the lowest-ranked team.
The 26-member squad that India have picked for the tournament has a nice mixture of youth and experience. As many as six players in the squad haven't been capped at senior level before, but the squad also has three players with more than 50 caps, and a further three with more than 35 international caps.
Here's a look at each member of the Indian squad for the competition, as they seek history, in an attempt to qualify for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.
Goalkeepers
Panthoi Chanu Elangbam
30, Manipur, East Bengal FC
India's undisputed #1 now after the retirement of Aditi Chauhan, Panthoi has made 26 appearances for India and played a key role in the qualifiers to this Asian Cup.
26, Haryana, Gokulam Kerala
Winner of India's best goalkeeper award in 2023-24, Hooda is an able deputy to Panthoi. She has got continental experience at a club level, playing the AFC Women's Club Championship with Gokulam.
Sowmiya Narayanasamy
25, Tamil Nadu, Gokulam Kerala
A long-time member of Indian squads, she's behind Panthoi and Shreya in the pecking order, but has experience winning titles with Sethu and Gokulam Kerala.
Defenders
Astam Oraon
21, Jharkhand, East Bengal
Captained the U17 team in the home U17 World Cup and comes into this tournament on the back of two back-to-back IWL titles. A strong and versatile centre back (who can also feature at left-back and in defensive midfield), she's one of the young stars of the team,
Juli Kishan
26, Odisha, Nita FA
A constable with the Odisha Police, Juli is a calm, good-on-the ball centre back who has had a steady rise through the domestic circuit after picking up the game only a decade back.
21, Manipur, Sethu FC
An example of the versatile players that dot the squad, Martina is listed a defender by AIFF but plays in midfield for Sethu. The tall, powerful player won Emerging Footballer of the Year in 2022.
Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam
22, Manipur, Sethu
One of six Sethu FC players in the squad, Nirmala is a full-back who was also in the squad for the qualifiers, where she scored her first India goal in the 5-0 win over Iraq.
28, Haryana, Sribhumi
A veteran of 62 caps, Sanju has played across the pitch and coach Valverde could lean on her experience deeper at the back than you'd expect. She was AIFF POTY in 2020.
Sarita Yumnam
24, Manipur, East Bengal
One among 8 East Bengal players called up, Sarita has put in three superb seasons in the IWL with the Kolkata giants, as a defensively solid full-back who could earn her India debut at the Asian Cup.
Shilky Devi Hemam
20, Manipur, East Bengal
One of the most important cogs of the machine. Shilky can cover multiple positions across defence and midfield. Nicknamed 'wonder girl' by the Federation, she made the last Asian Cup squad aged just 16.
Sushmita Lepcha
29, West Bengal, East Bengal
A newcomer to the squad, Sushmita (along with her East Bengal mates) is a late-bloomer, one who has earned her debut call up after hard yards put in the sparse domestic circuit.
Sweety Devi Ngangbam
26, Manipur, East Bengal
The skipper and the rock that holds the defence together, Sweety is a veteran of 67 caps. The centre-back will step out of long-time partner and former skipper Ashalata Devi's shadow to lead the team in Australia.
Midfielders
Aveka Singh
22, Delhi, Fundació Terrassa
One of two footballers who ply their trade outside India, Aveka plays in Spain after a stint in Denmark after starting her career in the United States during college.
Babina Devi Lisham
21, Manipur, Sethu
Made her India debut in Feb '25 and is one of a number of players getting a first proper shot at a big international tournament.
Jasoda Munda
25, Odisha, NIta
Called up for the first time to the national team just last year, Jasoda is a set-piece specialist.
Sanfida Nongrum
21, Meghalaya, Garwhal
Another camp debutant, the diminutive midfielder is the first player from Meghalaya to be called up for the NT.
Sangita Basfore
29, West Bengal, East Bengal
Now a veteran of 72 caps, Sangita is the fulcrum of the Indian midfield -- and everything goes through her. The coach's on-field lieutenant.
Forwards
30, Manipur, Sribhumi
The most capped player in the squad (92 caps) Grace is the lynchpin of the attack -- a winger with an eye for goal who is comfortable playing in between the lines.
Kaviya Pakkirisamy
23, Tamil Nadu, Sethu
A tricky winger who is comfortable on either flank, Kaviya's been prolific in the Indian Women's League for the past couple of years - and it's the volume of goals that have earned her this call up.
Lynda Kom Serto
21, Manipur, Sethu
After topping the goalscoring charts through the age groups, Lynda has scored five times already for India in just 10 senior appearances.
Malavika Prasad
22, Kerala, Sethu
The lone Malayalee in the squad, Malavika is a playmaker who's comfortable in midfield or the #10 role.
24, Punjab, Alianza Lima
The undoubted superstar of the squad. Fast, direct and with a sense of occasion (that goal against Brazil, anyone?), the wide forward is India's most potent attacking option. Currently plies her trade in Peru after a stint in Cyprus.
28, Odisha, Nita
Pacy, prolific in front of goal, and possessed of an underrated hold-up game, Xaxa is India's starting #9 and has scored 18 goals in 39 senior appearances
Rimpa Haldar
21, West Bengal, Sribhumi
Haldar's scoring exploits in the Kolkata league saw her earn a move to Sribhumi. A fox in the box style poacher, Haldar would be an option off the bench.
24, Telangana, East Bengal
A star of India's domestic juggernaut East Bengal, Soumya's one of the few in the squad with foreign experience (with Dinamo Zagreb). Her crossing and wing play could be crucial for India's chances.
24, Goa, Sribhumi
A late call-up after injury hit the experienced Anju Tamang. Karishma's a live wire in front of goal and could provide an unexpected X-factor. Was #2 on the IWL golden boot race in the 2023-24 season.