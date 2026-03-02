Meet India's 26-member squad for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026

Open Extended Reactions

India are all set to begin their AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign in Perth this week, with head coach Amelia Valverde's team looking to make it out of a tough group, where they are the lowest-ranked team.

The 26-member squad that India have picked for the tournament has a nice mixture of youth and experience. As many as six players in the squad haven't been capped at senior level before, but the squad also has three players with more than 50 caps, and a further three with more than 35 international caps.

Here's a look at each member of the Indian squad for the competition, as they seek history, in an attempt to qualify for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

Goalkeepers

Panthoi Chanu Elangbam

30, Manipur, East Bengal FC

India's undisputed #1 now after the retirement of Aditi Chauhan, Panthoi has made 26 appearances for India and played a key role in the qualifiers to this Asian Cup.

Shreya Hooda

26, Haryana, Gokulam Kerala

Winner of India's best goalkeeper award in 2023-24, Hooda is an able deputy to Panthoi. She has got continental experience at a club level, playing the AFC Women's Club Championship with Gokulam.

Sowmiya Narayanasamy

25, Tamil Nadu, Gokulam Kerala

A long-time member of Indian squads, she's behind Panthoi and Shreya in the pecking order, but has experience winning titles with Sethu and Gokulam Kerala.

Defenders

Astam Oraon

Astam Oraon was India's captain at the U17 World Cup at home in 2022. Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

21, Jharkhand, East Bengal

Captained the U17 team in the home U17 World Cup and comes into this tournament on the back of two back-to-back IWL titles. A strong and versatile centre back (who can also feature at left-back and in defensive midfield), she's one of the young stars of the team,

Juli Kishan

26, Odisha, Nita FA

A constable with the Odisha Police, Juli is a calm, good-on-the ball centre back who has had a steady rise through the domestic circuit after picking up the game only a decade back.

Martina Thokchom

21, Manipur, Sethu FC

An example of the versatile players that dot the squad, Martina is listed a defender by AIFF but plays in midfield for Sethu. The tall, powerful player won Emerging Footballer of the Year in 2022.

Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam

22, Manipur, Sethu

One of six Sethu FC players in the squad, Nirmala is a full-back who was also in the squad for the qualifiers, where she scored her first India goal in the 5-0 win over Iraq.

Sanju Yadav

28, Haryana, Sribhumi

A veteran of 62 caps, Sanju has played across the pitch and coach Valverde could lean on her experience deeper at the back than you'd expect. She was AIFF POTY in 2020.

Sarita Yumnam

24, Manipur, East Bengal

One among 8 East Bengal players called up, Sarita has put in three superb seasons in the IWL with the Kolkata giants, as a defensively solid full-back who could earn her India debut at the Asian Cup.

Shilky Devi Hemam

20, Manipur, East Bengal

One of the most important cogs of the machine. Shilky can cover multiple positions across defence and midfield. Nicknamed 'wonder girl' by the Federation, she made the last Asian Cup squad aged just 16.

Sushmita Lepcha

29, West Bengal, East Bengal

A newcomer to the squad, Sushmita (along with her East Bengal mates) is a late-bloomer, one who has earned her debut call up after hard yards put in the sparse domestic circuit.

Sweety Devi Ngangbam

26, Manipur, East Bengal

The skipper and the rock that holds the defence together, Sweety is a veteran of 67 caps. The centre-back will step out of long-time partner and former skipper Ashalata Devi's shadow to lead the team in Australia.

Midfielders

Aveka Singh

22, Delhi, Fundació Terrassa

One of two footballers who ply their trade outside India, Aveka plays in Spain after a stint in Denmark after starting her career in the United States during college.

Babina Devi Lisham

21, Manipur, Sethu

Made her India debut in Feb '25 and is one of a number of players getting a first proper shot at a big international tournament.

Jasoda Munda

25, Odisha, NIta

Called up for the first time to the national team just last year, Jasoda is a set-piece specialist.

Sanfida Nongrum

21, Meghalaya, Garwhal

Another camp debutant, the diminutive midfielder is the first player from Meghalaya to be called up for the NT.

Sangita Basfore

Sangita Basfore Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

29, West Bengal, East Bengal

Now a veteran of 72 caps, Sangita is the fulcrum of the Indian midfield -- and everything goes through her. The coach's on-field lieutenant.

Forwards

Grace Dangmei

30, Manipur, Sribhumi

The most capped player in the squad (92 caps) Grace is the lynchpin of the attack -- a winger with an eye for goal who is comfortable playing in between the lines.

Kaviya Pakkirisamy

23, Tamil Nadu, Sethu

A tricky winger who is comfortable on either flank, Kaviya's been prolific in the Indian Women's League for the past couple of years - and it's the volume of goals that have earned her this call up.

Lynda Kom Serto

21, Manipur, Sethu

After topping the goalscoring charts through the age groups, Lynda has scored five times already for India in just 10 senior appearances.

Malavika Prasad

22, Kerala, Sethu

The lone Malayalee in the squad, Malavika is a playmaker who's comfortable in midfield or the #10 role.

Manisha Kalyan

Manisha Kalyan. Manisha Kalyan/Instagram

24, Punjab, Alianza Lima

The undoubted superstar of the squad. Fast, direct and with a sense of occasion (that goal against Brazil, anyone?), the wide forward is India's most potent attacking option. Currently plies her trade in Peru after a stint in Cyprus.

Pyari Xaxa

28, Odisha, Nita

Pacy, prolific in front of goal, and possessed of an underrated hold-up game, Xaxa is India's starting #9 and has scored 18 goals in 39 senior appearances

Rimpa Haldar

21, West Bengal, Sribhumi

Haldar's scoring exploits in the Kolkata league saw her earn a move to Sribhumi. A fox in the box style poacher, Haldar would be an option off the bench.

Soumya Guguloth

24, Telangana, East Bengal

A star of India's domestic juggernaut East Bengal, Soumya's one of the few in the squad with foreign experience (with Dinamo Zagreb). Her crossing and wing play could be crucial for India's chances.

Karishma Shirvoikar

24, Goa, Sribhumi

A late call-up after injury hit the experienced Anju Tamang. Karishma's a live wire in front of goal and could provide an unexpected X-factor. Was #2 on the IWL golden boot race in the 2023-24 season.