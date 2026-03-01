Ruben Amorim assistant: Man United ideas 'not implemented'

Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim needed more time at Manchester United to "implement his ideas," according to one of his assistants at Old Trafford.

Amorim was sacked in January after 14 months in charge.

The Portuguese coach left the club after winning less than a third of his 47 Premier League matches and with a win percentage of just 38.1% in all competitions.

However, Amorim's former assistant at United, Adelio Candido, insists the 41-year-old should have been given longer in the hot seat.

"In Manchester, I liked the city a lot and the way that the fans live and breathe football, more focused on the project than on immediate results," Candido said in an interview published by A Bola.

Ruben Amorim's assistant Adelio Candido says he needed more time at Manchester United. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"What I liked less was, undoubtedly, feeling that our ideas were not being fully implemented."

Amorim has, so far, kept quiet since his dismissal from United.

As well as the poor results, sources told ESPN at the time that a breakdown in his relationship with director of football Jason Wilcox played a part in his departure.

- Ex-England boss Southgate only wants 'big' PL job

- Carrick: No timeline for De Ligt injury return

- Sources: Jesse Lingard in talks to join Corinthians

"An experience is always an experience," said Candido.

"Even if people think our work was good or bad, we always learn something in the end.

"Only time will tell if the Manchester United experience was bad for our careers or not."