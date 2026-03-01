Dortmund captain Emre Can out for season with torn ACL

Open Extended Reactions

DORTMUND, Germany -- Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

The Bundesliga club said Sunday that Can will be out for "several months" after the anterior cruciate ligament injury in the team's 3-2 loss at home to Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday.

Can had tried playing on with the injury but had to go off before the break. He received an ovation from the appreciative home fans when he finally went off.

"Emre's injury is extremely bitter. Not just for him, but for all of us," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. "He is our captain, always puts himself at the service of the team, and is an important part of our club. Emre will get our every support over the coming months to ensure his full recovery."

Dortmund's loss left Bayern with an 11-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

The injury also means Can's outside shot of playing with Germany at the World Cup this summer is now off the table. The former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder has made 48 appearances for the national team in his career.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.