Man United got 'Old Trafford bonus' in win, says Palace's Glasner

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has branded the decision to award Manchester United a penalty in their 2-1 defeat on Sunday an "Old Trafford bonus."

Glasner said the second-half penalty "changed the game" after United came back from a goal down at halftime.

Maxence Lacroix was sent off for pulling back Matheus Cunha.

Referee Chris Kavanagh produced a red card after a VAR review, but Glasner was more upset about the award of the penalty and argued contact between the two players began outside the penalty area.

"There are a few different situations to judge but it still feels like it's the wrong decision," said Glasner.

"It's not a penalty, maybe a red card for a foul outside the box. But the foul starts outside the box. It's maybe a little bit the Old Trafford bonus."

Maxence Lacroix was sent off after pulling back Matheus Cunha for a penalty on Sunday. Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace fouls Matheus Cunha of Manchester United to give away a penalty during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on March 1, 2026 in Manchester, England

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot before Benjamin Sesko found the net for the third consecutive game to seal Michael Carrick's sixth win from seven games as head coach.

Afterwards, Carrick praised the spirit of his team as United moved up to third in the Premier League table.

"It's the biggest thing for us to take from the game, really," Carrick said.

"It's the first time that we've been in that situation going in at halftime.

"I thought we were a little bit off to start with. I think they started particularly well, so credit to them.

"At halftime it was about being in that position and how we react and showing that personality and the belief.

"Football is tough at times and this league is tough, so you're never always going to have it your own way, but to then come back like we did in the second half and turn the game in our favour is the biggest thing for me to take from today for sure."

United have leapfrogged Aston Villa into third in the Premier League after the win, while Palace remain 14th.