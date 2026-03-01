Arsenal tie PL record for corner goals but Patrick Vieira 'expects more' from team

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal equalled the record for the most goals from a corner in a Premier League season in their 2-1 win over Chelsea -- but club legend Patrick Vieira said he would "expect more" from the side.

Goals either side of half-time from William Saliba and Jurriën Timber meant that Arsenal have scored 16 from corner kicks this league term. This equals a record held by Oldham in 1992-93, West Bromwich Albion in 2016-17, and Arsenal themselves in 2023-24.

But Vieira, a famed member of the Invincibles, said he expected the league leaders to offer more.

"I think from the Arsenal point of view what really matters is the three points. It is really important for them. When you look at the game a bit deeper, scoring from set-plays, the game was more open than we expected. You would expect Arsenal to go a little more forward," he said on Sky Sports after the match.

Jurriën Timber scored Arsenal's 16th corner goal this Premier League vs. Chelsea. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

"Chelsea were organised well defensively, which stopped Arsenal from creating chances. When you are top of the Champions League table, top of the Premier League table, in the final of a cup, the expectation is higher. You expect more from this Arsenal.

"I am a little bit disappointed but what matters is to win. It's not about the style because I think the style can be down to the fact they haven't won the title in so long. There could be a little desperation and stress because they want to do so well that you are not taking the risks you are at the start of the season."

The three points took Arsenal to 64 points -- five clear of Manchester City -- who have a game in hand.

"Looking at where they are, a little bit of nervousness and pressure can have an impact on these games. I believe there is enough experience, quality, personality, to go on the field and win the game," Vieira said.

Yaya Touré, who won three Premier League titles at City, was also let down by the way all three goals went in.

"I feel a bit disappointed. At the end of the day we see three goals by set pieces... for a derby that's a bit strange," Touré said. "Winning today was obviously important [for] Arsenal, but as a fan I want to see more."

