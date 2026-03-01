Arsenal's Arteta: 'Heart almost stopped' on late Raya save

Shaka Hislop and Steve Nicol wonder if Arsenal are too reliant on set-pieces to win the Premier League title. (2:04)

Can Arsenal ride set-pieces all the way to the title? (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta hailed David Raya's performance in Arsenal's 2-1 win against Chelsea after saying his "heart almost stopped" before the goalkeeper made a crucial stoppage time save to keep the Gunners in pole position in the Premier League title race.

Jurriën Timber's second-half header from a Declan Rice corner, after a Piero Hincapié own goal had canceled out William Saliba's first-half opener, looked set to seal a crucial win for Arsenal and restore their five-point lead over second-place Manchester City.

But Chelsea, reduced to 10 players after Pedro Neto received the team's seventh Premier League red card this season on 70 minutes, threatened to snatch a point when Alejandro Garnacho's late shot headed toward the goal.

Spain international Raya produced a stunning full-stretch save to deny the former Manchester United winger, though, and ensure that Arsenal claimed all three points.

"David is one of our leaders without a doubt," Arteta said. "He is a keeper who knows how to maintain his focus and decide a match when you need it.

"Sometimes he doesn't participate at all and then suddenly he has to act and the save he made in the last action -- it was an unbelievable shot and my heart almost stopped, but he kept it out again.

"It was a fabulous save, but we shouldn't have been in that position. I try to stay calm, but we weren't getting the dominance we wanted against ten men.

"Everyone is suffering and the margins are so tight, but it's good. In March, we are in every competition and we are right up there."

After losing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against bottom club Wolves 10 days ago -- a result which gave City a huge title boost -- Arsenal have bounced back to win London derbies against Tottenham and Chelsea.

And Arteta said his team's reaction was proof of their ability to succeed at the top level.

"The way we have reacted to that disappointing result has been top," Arteta said. "I thought we were good, good human beings and wanting to win, but the level they are in now is another one.

"The feeling that you have to continue to win and win and win, you win so many games but it is not enough to open a gap.

"This is the beauty and the level of this league."

Arsenal face Brighton away on Wednesday and Arteta said that midfielder Declan Rice faces a fitness test after asking to be substituted against Chelsea.

"Declan asked to be substituted, so he needs to be checked before Wednesday," Arteta said. "He was feeling some discomfort."