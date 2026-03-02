Transfer rumors, news: Man United keeping tabs on Stuttgart's Andrés

The 'ESPN FC' crew react to Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest player to score a LaLiga hat-trick this century as Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1. (2:13)

Manchester United are eyeing the developments of Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andrés, while Bayern Munich want striker Harry Kane to sign a new contract. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United scouts have been left "impressed" by Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andrés, according to TeamTalk. The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Real Madrid, making three senior appearances for the Spanish giants, before moving to Germany in the transfer window for just £2 million. While United are joined by Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United in sending scouts to watch Chema, it is claimed that any deal is complicated by Real Madrid having a buyback clause worth £10 million.

- Bayern Munich are ramping up their efforts to get striker Harry Kane to extend his contract, according to Fabrizio Romano, amid interest from clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Pro League. The 32-year-old, whose existing deal has just over a year remaining, has been inspired form this season as he closes in on Robert Lewandowski's infamous 41-goal single-season Bundesliga record.

- Vinícius Júnior remains in constant contact with Real Madrid over a contract extension with the club, reports AS. The 25-year-old has a deal that expires in 2027, and while he has been a key player for Madrid, there have been doubts over his future. Frustrations under former boss Xabi Alonso led to reports over a possible exit from the Bernabeu, with clubs from the Saudi Pro League and the Premier League linked with a switch. However, a recent uptick in form under Álvaro Arbeloa could see him extend his deal beyond next summer, with discussions ongoing.

- Manchester City are willing to break the world record transfer fee for a fullback in order to sign Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento this summer, according to TeamTalk. The existing record is Achraf Hakimi's £60m move from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. City have been impressed with Livramento's form this season, and Newcastle are keen for the 23-year-old to extend his contract, which runs until 2028.

- United are willing to move Mason Mount on this summer, according to Ekrem Konur. The midfielder has struggled to gain consistent minutes for the Red Devils since his £55 million move from Chelsea, with injuries plaguing his time at the club. With Mount approaching the final two years under contract at Old Trafford, an exit could be on the cards, with Aston Villa named as one of the teams showing interest.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Real Madrid correspondent, Alex Kirkland, outlines the case for why Vinícius Júnior could extend his contract at Real Madrid.

Vinícius genuinely loves playing for Real Madrid. His camp is well aware of the sporting and commercial advantages that accompany playing for one of the world's biggest clubs. He would like to stay, if an acceptable deal could be struck. However, he has a net wage of around €17 million per year. Both he and his representatives believe he deserves more -- especially given the sums now earned by teammate Kylian Mbappé, whose huge signing-on bonuses when he joined in 2024 mean his annual salary -- which would be on a par with Vinícius, after the latter earned a bonus himself for being named The Best FIFA Football Award in 2024 -- is effectively double that. In May 2025, when the parties last sat down for talks, sources told ESPN that Madrid's offer to Vinícius was €20 million per year. The player's camp viewed that increase as insufficient and asked for an additional €10 million in bonuses to make a total package of €30 million per year. However, the club was not willing to meet those demands, and ESPN is yet to confirm any further negotiations since then. Vinícius is now in his best form of the season -- he has scored six goals in his last five appearances in all competitions -- and interim manager Álvaro Arbeloa has been repeatedly full of praise for the star forward.

OTHER RUMORS

- Newcastle are showing interest in Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, who is set to be a free agent this summer when his contract with the Cherries expires (The Sun).

- Aston Villa are keen on a move for Nicolas Jackson this summer, who is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan deal with Bayern Munich (Football Insider).

- Liverpool ace Alexis Mac Allister is quickly becoming a top target for Real Madrid in the midfield this summer (TeamTalk).

- Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring a potential move for 19-year-old PSG midfielder Senny Mayulu, amid a contract stalemate (CaughtOffside).

- Fulham and West Ham are willing to meet AC Milan's high-priced contract for former Arsenal academy star Yunus Musah this summer, following the conclusion of his loan spell with Atalanta (Ekrem Konur).

- Manchester United are stepping up plans to sign a goalkeeper in the summer, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayandir free to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window (Football Insider).

- Nottingham Forest are not planning on triggering a permanent deal clause in the loan move for Lorenzo Lucca, with the striker expected to return to Napoli at the end of the season (Nicolo Schira).

- Barcelona are intending on sealing a new contract for Ferran Torres, with his current deal expiring in 2027, but talks are yet to open between the parties (AS).