Antony scores bicycle kick, confronts fans, chases Yamal, Vinícius totals

Antony is in the form of his life at Real Betis. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

After finding an exit route from a torrid spell at Manchester United last summer, Antony's career revival shows no signs of letting up in Spain.

The Brazil international recorded his seventh goal of the season, to go along with five assists, in the form of a stunning bicycle kick in Real Betis' 2-2 draw against Sevilla on Sunday.

He opened the scoring with the excellently taken overhead strike from inside the five-yard box to put Betis in front and send the Estadio de La Cartuja into bedlam.

The joy didn't last however with Betis going on to squander a two-goal lead as goals from former Arsenal and Barcelona man Alexis Sánchez and Isaac Romero secured a come-from-behind point for Sevilla.

But Antony's afternoon didn't end there with the 26-year-old seen confronting Betis fans who were crestfallen that their side had surrendered a two-goal lead.

He had to be held back back by stewards around him during the incident after the full-time whistle as Betis fans unleashed their frustrations towards him.

The result leaves Betis in fifth, eight points off Villareal in fourth.

Antony's goal on the day though means he now sits behind just Lamine Yamal (13G 9A) and Vinícius Júnior (9G 5A) for players with more than seven assists and five goals in the league this season and in good company heading towards the business end of the season.

He also leads the goal contribution charts at Betis with 20 this season in all competitions (11G 9A), a far cry from the player he looked in a dire 3-year spell at Old Trafford.

ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.