Pep Guardiola unsure about Erling Haaland injury absence

Manchester City are hopeful the injury which sidelined Erling Haaland at the weekend is not serious.

The Norway striker missed City's 1-0 Premier League victory at Leeds on Saturday with an unspecified problem sustained in training prior to the game.

Manager Pep Guardiola did not give a clear indication of when the 25-year-old might return but sources told the Press Association the issue is not a major concern.

Haaland, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season, will be assessed on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's clash with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland didn't play for Manchester City against Leeds. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

"I don't have an answer right now," Guardiola said after the game at Elland Road. "He was not ready for today but we have four days before Nottingham Forest and after, three days to the FA Cup at Newcastle at 8 p.m."

He then made a pointed swipe about the kickoff time for next Saturday's fifth-round tie at St James' Park.

"Thank you so much for that time, to go better to Madrid with less recovery, thank you," Guardiola said.

Nico O'Reilly, who was withdrawn after 70 minutes at Leeds with an ankle injury, will also be checked.