Liverpool's Arne Slot: 'My football heart doesn't like' set piece trend

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has admitted his "football heart" doesn't like the current trends in the Premier League but admitted the increased reliance on physicality and set pieces means every game is "so competitive."

Liverpool scored three goals from corners in their 5-2 victory over West Ham United on Saturday, with Slot's side having drastically improved their output from dead ball situations since the turn of the year.

They are the latest team to profit from the league's intense focus on set pieces -- with leaders Arsenal having equalled the record for most corners scored in a single season against Cheslea on Sunday -- but Slot conceded he now finds games less enjoyable to watch.

Arne Slot isn't a fan of the Premier League's set piece trend. Getty

"First of all, you have to accept it," Slot said. "I think it's mainly here in the Premier League. If I watch other leagues I don't think there's so much emphasis on set pieces.

"If I watch an Eredivisie game, I see goals being disallowed and fouls on goalkeepers being given and I'm like: 'Wow, that's a big difference'. Here, you can almost hit a goalkeeper in his face and the referee still says: 'Just go on'.

"Do I like it? My football heart doesn't like it. If you ask me, thinking about football I think about the Barcelona team from 10-15 years ago. Every Sunday evening you were hoping they would play.

"Now, most of the games I see in the Premier League are not for me a joy to watch but it's always interesting because it's so competitive and that is what makes this league great because there is so much competitiveness.

"Everyone can win against everyone. But just as someone who loves to watch football without being interested in winning or losing, just to be enjoyed, I think there's a big difference between now and three or four years ago in the Premier League. Not only because of the set pieces but because teams have become so much stronger."

Liverpool's victory over West Ham means they are now up to fifth in the Premier League, just three points behind third-placed Manchester United.

They will continue their push for Champions League qualification when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Tuesday, but the Reds continue to be without midfielder Florian Wirtz as he recovers from a back injury.

"I don't have anything different to say to what I said after the game [against West Ham]," Slot said on Wirtz's fitness.

"The game tomorrow will probably come too soon, and maybe the game at the weekend as well.

"But let's see how it all ends up. We hope to have him back sometime next week, maybe a bit earlier or a bit later, but that is the timescale."