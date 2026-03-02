Tottenham's Igor Tudor: 'It's not about the system -- a sport of running, duels'

Steve Nicol reacts to Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Fulham after showing "heart and desire" in an attempted comeback. (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Igor Tudor defended his tactical tweaks after Tottenham's 2-1 loss at Fulham but promised to find a winning formula for his faltering group.

Injury-hit Spurs are without a victory in 10 Premier League matches, which has equalled a club record set back in the 1993-94 campaign.

Tottenham were second-best for an hour at Craven Cottage and while a triple substitution by Tudor sparked a late rally, they slipped to another defeat. The Croatian had moved away from his favoured 3-4-2-1 system to a flat back-four formation against Fulham.

Igor Tudor insists that tactical tweaks are not Tottenham's main problem. Getty

Pushed to explain why he made that decision, Tudor insisted: "It's not about system. System is not important at this moment. The last thing that is important is the system."

Tottenham were without 10 players for this London derby with captain Cristian Romero still suspended and multiple key individuals like Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski sidelined.

Pedro Porro and Kevin Danso returned from injury to feature at Fulham, but Spurs are not set to get anyone back for Thursday's crunch fixture at home to Crystal Palace.

At a time when Tottenham are low on options and short of goals, the midweek return of Europa League hero Brennan Johnson, who was sold for £35 million ($47m) at the start of January, will be a painful reminder of the club's poor winter transfer window business.

"The situation was complicated because we know how many players [are out]," Tudor reflected.

"Now the players are coming back. One thing is when you have a complete team then you can choose. One situation is when you cannot choose, you know, because you need to choose the quality to score the goal.

"You need to have quality players to score the goal otherwise you cannot defend all the time, but when you are in a bad moment, you put the players, but then you lack defending and running and winning the duels.

- Igor Tudor bemoans Tottenham 'problems,' says Fulham cheated

- Arsenal celebrate earliest 'St Totteringham's Day' after Spurs defeat

"So, what to do? That's the big question in the future to choose what is right for this team. To find a formula of what we want to be and what we can be in this moment.

"That's very difficult to understand, that's the thing. To understand because you have the quality, but also football is a sport of running and duels.

"I have a sensation that Fulham players were always running and even with the brain. They arrive before us, they predict and we are always late on everything. That's the problem."