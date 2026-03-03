Jordi Alba debuts alongside legends at Soccer Aid 2026

Open Extended Reactions

Jordi Alba will line up with the World XI team at Soccer Aid 2026. Getty

Former Barcelona and Inter Miami left-back Jordi Alba will make his debut in the 20th edition of Soccer Aid, taking place on May 31 at the London Stadium.

Singer Robbie Williams co-founded the event in 2006, and since its inception, the world's biggest celebrity football match has raised more than £121 million ($161m) for UNICEF.

The England side -- managed by Williams -- will take on a Rest of the World XI led out by Usain Bolt in a match filled with celebrities and former athletes.

Alba, who is one of the most gifted and decorated defenders of his generation, will join the World XI team alongside Edwin van der Sar and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci.

Two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Ali Krieger, and former Arsenal and Scotland international Jen Beattie, will also feature for the first time.

"I'm very pleased to be making my debut for the World XI at Soccer Aid for UNICEF," Alba said.

"I know that many special players have taken part over the years and for me to play in the twentieth anniversary of the event will be a great pleasure.

"I will look forward to sharing the pitch with the likes of Leo Bonucci against England, because this is one trophy I haven't lifted yet!

"Growing up playing football was a wonderful experience for me and it is so important that we raise funds to continue to help all children around the world to play and thrive."

Returning football legends include Wayne Rooney, Jermain Defoe, Joe Hart and Theo Walcott, as well as Lionesses legends Toni Duggan, Steph Houghton and Jill Scott.

Wayne Rooney set to play in the upcoming Soccer Aid after co-managing the England side with Tyson Fury in 2025. Getty

"I can't wait for this year's Soccer Aid for UNICEF and to pull on the England shirt one more time for the 20th anniversary," Rooney said.

"We want nothing less than an England win. The kids enjoy seeing football legends alongside their favorite celebrities and influencers on the same pitch.

"Last year, Coleen travelled to Poland with UNICEF and saw first-hand how the money raised is supporting children with disabilities who fled the war in Ukraine, so they can continue their education and simply be kids once again."

The game will be played with the adidas Trionda ball, which is the first time the ball will be used outside of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.