Pep Guardiola's former assistant sacked from manager job in Mexico

Open Extended Reactions

Domenec Torrent has been sacked as Monterrey manager. Photo by Julio Cesar Aguillar / AFP via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's former assistant, Domènec Torrent, has been sacked as manager of Mexican side Monterrey less than a year after being appointed.

Torrent worked with Guardiola at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, winning 24 trophies in 11 years as a duo. He joined Monterrey prior to last year's Club World Cup.

The side has won just once in its last five league games, leaving them fifth in Mexico's Liga MX.

This is the fourth managerial change made under sporting director José Antonio Noriega.

- Mexico violence: What happened, FIFA's response and what it means for the World Cup

- Why is healthy Mexico star Chucky Lozano being paid $6 million to not play in MLS?

"Club de Futbol Monterrey informs that it has made the decision to terminate the management of Domènec Torrent as technical director of the Rayados First Team," the club said in a statement.

"We thank Dome and his coaching staff for their work at this stage and wish them success in their future endeavours.

"We recognise the support of our fans and reaffirm our commitment to continue working to achieve the sporting results they deserve."