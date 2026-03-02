Former Liverpool forward Jordon Ibe makes debut for Bulgarian side

Open Extended Reactions

Jordon Ibe was once on the books at Liverpool. Getty

Former Liverpool and Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe has made his debut for his latest club, Lokomotiv Sofia.

Ibe, who left non-league side Sittingbourne FC after just 17 days to head out to eastern Europe, made his first senior appearance since 2025 for the Bulgarian side.

Sofia lost the game 4-3 courtesy of goals from Everton Bala and Mustapha Sangaré and now sit 10th in the top flight.

"Thank god on making my debut!!" Ibe said on Instagram afterward.

"Emotional day but glad to back on the pitch. Not the result we wanted but we go again Thursday.

"Much love to the away fans. God bless."

Ibe's debut comes after he was charged with actual bodily harm in relation to an alleged incident on Dec. 14.

He was released on bail and will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on March 6.

Ibe was once one of the brightest young prospects at Liverpool and made a £15 million move to Bournemouth in 2016.

But it never quite worked out for him in the Premier League and spells in the Championship and various non-league clubs preceded his latest foray abroad to Bulgaria.