Marco Silva 'won't give up' on keeping Harry Wilson at Fulham

Marco Silva promised Fulham would do everything they can to ensure Harry Wilson enjoys more years at Craven Cottage.

Wales international Wilson scored his 10th goal of an impressive campaign in Sunday's 2-1 home win over Tottenham.

The fine displays of Wilson have earned him plenty of admirers, especially with his Fulham contract set to expire this summer, and Silva expressed his desire to get the 28-year-old to put pen to paper on fresh terms in west London.

"He's enjoying this season. He has the people around him to take care of the contract situation.

"Our club is trying to have contact with them as much as they can to solve it," Silva revealed.

"I'm not going to hide it, the better he plays, the fight [to keep him] is going to be bigger.

"It's clear, but we prefer it in this way.

"Of course when a player goes into the last year of his contract and is performing so well like Harry is doing, it's going to happen, these type of things.

"The reality is we are not giving up at all.

"We are very pleased with him. He's enjoying life with us as well.

"Now it's a moment for the people around him to take care of his future and of course for us as a football club to try to get him with us for the next years."