Oliver Glasner insists Crystal Palace not prioritising Conference League

Oliver Glasner has insisted he is not thinking of prioritising one competition over another as his side progress further in the Europa Conference League while still trying to get back into the Premier League's top half.

On Sunday, for the second time this season, Palace suffered defeat at the hands of Manchester United in a match played a few days after a Thursday night European outing, going down 2-1 at Old Trafford as they let slip a half-time lead given to them by Maxence Lacroix.

The defender was then sent off in the second half, conceding the penalty from which Bruno Fernandes drew United level before Benjamin Sesko headed in the winner.

Oliver Glasner is set to leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires in the summer. Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

Glasner has spoken repeatedly about the demands being placed on a small Palace squad this term, and notably made only one change from the 11 that started Thursday's 2-0 win over Zrinjski Mostar.

But when asked if he might follow the example set last season by Tottenham and United, who put greater emphasis on Europe as their league campaigns tailed off, in order to try to bring more silverware to Selhurst Park, Glasner said it was the wrong time to think about prioritising in that fashion.

"I don't know if Tottenham and Man United started to focus on the Europa League, but right now we are in the last 16, it just makes no sense," he said.

"When we play maybe in the semi-finals, we can think about it, but right now it's too early.

"We feel we're still in a good position in the Premier League and we feel even when we lose, it's always very close to getting more."