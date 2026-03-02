Tottenham fined for Nazi salutes by fans during Champions League match

UEFA have fined Tottenham Hotspur and handed down a suspended ban on travelling fans, with the club acknowledging Nazi salutes were made by a group of supporters.

As part of the punishment, Tottenham will have to pay a €30,000 (£26,200/$35,100) to the European governing body.

The club has also been banned from selling tickets to away fans for one match in UEFA competition, albeit this has been suspended for a probationary period of one year.

In addition to the larger fine, Spurs have also been told to pay €2,250 (£1,960/$2,630) for the throwing of objects by fans.

In response to the sanctions, Tottenham confirmed that they have identified supporters who made Nazi salutes towards Eintracht Frankfurt fans during last month's Champions League tie.

"The club has cooperated fully with UEFA's investigation, as well as with German police on the night and, subsequently, the Met Police," Tottenham said.

"We can confirm that all three individuals found to be making Nazi salutes towards Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been identified and have received indefinite bans under the Club's Sanctions and Banning Policy.

"The club stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and has therefore taken the strongest possible action. The disgusting behaviour of a minority of so-called fans on the night is in no way reflective of the values of our club and its supporters."