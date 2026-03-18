Lionel Messi scores 900th career goal, joins Cristiano Ronaldo

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Lionel Messi became just the second men's player in history to score 900 goals in official matches after scoring in Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup second leg clash with Nashville SC on Wednesday.

The Argentina captain joins Cristiano Ronaldo as the only men's players to reach that total after the Portugal forward achieved the feat in September 2024.

After missing the chance to hit 900 in his past two games, Messi wasted no time in the second leg, picking up a pass in the box, cutting to his left and then firing back across goal to give Miami an early lead.

The Inter Miami captain is only the second active player to reach the 900-goal milestone after Rolando hit that mark in September 2024. Ronaldo has 965 and has made it clear he wants to clear the 1,000-goal threshold before retiring.

Brazilian great Pele stands third on the all-time list with 765. Among active players, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is a distant third behind Ronald and Messi, with 690.

Messi went into Wednesday's match with 899 goals since his professional debut with Barcelona on Oct. 16, 2004.

The majority of Messi's goals come from his time in Spain with Barcelona, totaling 672 before adding to his tally with 81 at Inter Miami and 32 at Paris Saint-Germain. Internationally, the reigning World Cup champion has recorded 115 goals for the Argentina national team.

His recent goal-scoring efforts propelled Messi to the 2025 MLS Golden Boot, netting 29 goals throughout the regular-season campaign to become the league's top scorer. He also earned the 2025 MLS MVP award, becoming the first player to win the award on consecutive occasions.

But Messi is no stranger to making history. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner holds the world record for most goals scored in a single calendar year after netting 91 in 69 games in 2012, scoring 79 for Barcelona and 12 for Argentina. He also stands as the fastest player to score 100 goals in the Champions League by doing so in 123 games.