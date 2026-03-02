UEFA monitoring Middle East situation over Finalissima scheduling

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are set to face off for the first time in the Finalissima. Getty

UEFA is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East with respect to the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain scheduled for March 27 in Doha, Qatar.

The game between the European champions and the Copa América winners is supposed to be at the Lusail Stadium, where Lionel Messi's Argentina won the World Cup in 2022.

The Qatar football federation postponed all tournaments and matches until further notice on Sunday amid global tensions following the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. Argentina were also scheduled to play Qatar in a friendly March 31.

"UEFA is monitoring and carefully assessing all developments of the situation in cooperation with CONMEBOL and the [local organizing committee]," European's football government body told The Associated Press on Monday.

CONMEBOL and FIFA are yet to make any official statements regarding what may happen with the match, or its possible change of venue, nor have the Spanish and Argentina Football Federations.

Spain coach Luis de La Fuente believes a change of venue would be the best decision.

"The solution, as I understand, would be to find another venue, if possible, while the matches can't be played there," he told RNE Deportes.

"I think that's pretty much the direction the negotiations are heading. People are working on it at all levels. We know that talks are taking place, negotiations are underway. The first priority, obviously, as a society, is to stop the conflict, but once it's already in full swing, and we don't know how long it will last ..."

The highly anticipated game will be the first time Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will come up against Inter Miami CF's Messi, a legend at the Camp Nou. Argentina are also set to play an international friendly against Qatar on March 31.

Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al Nassr have seen their Asian Champions League games postponed until further notice. His team was scheduled to play on Wednesday in Dubai.

Cancellations and travel shutdowns are already affecting events since the United States and Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran on Saturday. Organizers of Formula 1 and football associations face deciding within weeks whether they can go ahead as scheduled.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.