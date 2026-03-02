Newcastle United vs Man United: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United travel to Newcastle United looking to keep their stunning run under Michael Carrick going as they look to cement their position in the top three, Meanwhile their hosts will look to arrest an alarming slide that has seen them win just one of their last five league matches (and lose the other four), a run that sees them floundering at 13th, one spot behind rivals Sunderland.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ in the UK, Prime Video and Peacock in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live coverage of the game.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Wednesday, March 4 at 8.15 p.m. GMT (3.15 p.m. ET; 1.45 a.m. IST and 6.15 a.m. AEDT, Thursday)

Venue: St. James Park, Newcastle

Referee: Peter Bankes

VAR: Paul Tierney

Injury News

Newcastle United

Emil Krafth, D: OUT, knee

Fabian Schär, D: OUT, ankle

Tino Livramento, D: OUT, hamstring

Bruno Guimarães, M: OUT, muscle

Lewis Miley, D/M: OUT, knee

Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt, D: OUT, back

Mason Mount, M: DOUBT, knock

Patrick Dorgu, D/M: OUT, hamstring

Lisandro Martínez, D: DOUBT, calf

Luke Shaw, D: DOUBT, ankle

Talking Points

Benjamin Sesko of Man United arrives at Old Trafford ahead of the match vs Crystal Palace. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

United's forward conundrum

Benjamin Sesko underlined his importance to this Manchester United side with the thumping winner against Crystal Palace and his recent form suggests there's little reason to drop him back to the bench. What will make Michael Carrick's team selection interesting ahead of the fixture, though, would be how good Amad was when he came on. The Ivorian brings a pace and directness that neither Matheus Cunha nor Bryan Mbeumo bring to the wings. With Newcastle's aerial prowess in defence, might it be better for Carrick to go to the fluid front three that he's preferred for most of his short reign and keep Sesko on the bench, or would it be better to allow Sesko to occupy the Newcastle centre-backs and get Amad on instead of one of Cunha or Mbeumo?

What will also play into the decision is who Carrick might feel can change the match most when brought off off the bench. As he said ahead of the Palace match, it's important to have impactful players on the bench who can "finish the match."

Will Newcastle physicality be a problem for Man United?

Joelinton is back. Sandro Tonali is overworked but looks in fine touch. Even with the very influential Bruno Guimarães out injured, Newcastle's midfield has a punch that could work well against Man United, especially with the ageing legs of Casemiro having played the full 90 minutes on Sunday. How Howe looks to exploit that would be key, but Kobbie Mainoo looks in fine form and if anyone knows how to sort out a central midfield issue, it's probably Carrick.

On set pieces they appear pretty evenly matched, if Harry Maguire is fully fit, but it's in midfield that this match could be decided.

Can Man United break St James jinx?

Will it take the boyhood Newcastle United fan from Wallsend to break Man United's jinx at St. James Park? For it's been a real one -- Newcastle have won their last three home Prem matches against Wednesday's visitors, as many as in their previous 18 combined. The only time they've ever had a longer home winning run against Man United was between 1915 and 1931 (10 games). In the Premier League era, Newcastle have beaten Man United only 11 times (home or away), four of those were under Eddie Howe.

While United did win the reverse fixture at Old Trafford -- one of the only instances Ruben Amorim went four-at-the-back and looked utterly untroubled by the opposition, they'd be a bit worried about turning out at what should be a very up-for-it St James Park. Current form though (4W 1D for United in the last five, 1W 4L for Newcastle) dictates that the visitors enter the game from a position of strength.

Will Newcastle's misfiring forwards find goals?

Nick Woltemade started the season superbly, but his goal numbers have dried up recently and he appears to be more at home playing in the withdrawn No. 10 role, one from where he's getting less look-ins at goal. While Anthony Gordon has been prolific in Europe, he's scored just three goals this season in the league and has an 8% conversion rate on his shots. Harvey Barnes has been on-and-off in front of goal, while centre-back Malick Thiaw is Newcastle's fourth highest scorer with four goals -- an illustration of how goal shy the forwards have been.

What do the numbers say?

Man United are looking for a league double over Newcastle for the first time since 2020-21.

Eddie Howe has beaten Man United four times as Newcastle boss. The last Newcastle manager to win more league matches against Manchester United was Joe Harvey (6, between 1969 and 1973)

Newcastle, though, have lost each of their last three Prem home games. The last time they lost more on a run was between August and October 2018 (5) -- and Man United have been a good travelling side recently: They have only lost one of their last 11 away Prem games (W5 D5),

Man United have recovered nine points from losing positions in the Premier League in 2026, more than any other side