Daniel Farke doubts if Leeds booing was for Ramadan break

Daniel Farke has said it's unlikely that the booing from sections of Leeds United fans during their clash against Manchester City was due to the Ramadan fast break.

Leeds fans came in for heavy criticism after a break in play against City to allow their Muslim players to break their fast during Ramadan was met by some prolonged boos from the stands.

City boss Pep Guardiola condemned the booing in his post-match news conference, and anti-discrimination group Kick it Out also called it "massively disappointing."

"If it was disrespectful because of the break, then yes we have to say we have to learn from it," Farke said.

"I'm not sure that everyone was aware -- we had the topic of Pep [Guardiola] bringing players in to give a team talk -- I think supporters thought it was this.

"I don't think booing was for this [Ramadan]. If it was from some people about this, then that's not acceptable."

There was booing from sections of Elland Road during the Ramadan fast break. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Farke headed straight on to the Elland Road pitch at the final whistle to confront referee Peter Bankes, aggrieved at several decisions in his side's hard-fought 1-0 defeat, particularly a lack of extended time added.

Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal in first-half stoppage time as City maintained the pressure on title rivals Arsenal, while Leeds stayed six points above the relegation zone after just a third defeat in 15 league games.

Farke, sent off for the first time in his 16-year managerial career, said he did not swear or use threatening language towards Bankes and his fellow officials and that the red card had been brandished before he said anything.

"I was told the Premier League, or the referees, will get in touch when they have the full report of the incident. It should be there pretty soon, then I have the chance to respond," Farke said.

"The report will say what the red card was for. I'm not sure what the processes are and when we can appeal it. I'm not sure. I can just give you my gut feeling this should not be a red card.

"When there has been a clear and obvious mistake, and for me this was a clear and obvious mistake, it should be overturned. This is what I've experienced when players have a red card by mistake, it can be overturned, and I expect the same."

As the club and Farke wait to make a decision on whether to appeal, it is understood that, subject to the referee's report, the German may opt to accept a possible one-match ban and not go through with the appeal process.

Farke, who hopes to be in the dug-out for Tuesday night's visit of Sunderland, added: "I jogged over. Not one bad word. No swear words or bad language.

"I just wanted to ask him why he didn't add any time on. He didn't speak to me and just pulled out the red card.

"To pull out a red card and embarrass me in front of the whole world, I wasn't happy. Even the assistants were shocked the red card was shown. This is not how we should work with each other."