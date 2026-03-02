Madrid confirm Mbappé knee sprain, opt for conservative approach

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid have confirmed that Kylian Mbappé is suffering from a left-knee sprain, saying tests have suggested that the "conservative treatment" the forward is currently undergoing is the best treatment option.

Mbappé has struggled with discomfort in his knee since December, missing several games, before Madrid decided that the France international required an extended, undetermined period of rest, with coach Álvaro Arbeloa saying last week that his absence "won't be a question of days."

"Following tests carried out on our player Kylian Mbappé by French medical specialists, under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in his left knee has been confirmed, as well as the suitability of the conservative treatment he is currently undergoing," Madrid said in a brief statement on Monday. "His progress will be monitored."

It was the first time the club had published an official medical report regarding Mbappé's knee problem, with uncertainty over the extent of the injury leading to widespread speculation in the Madrid media.

Speaking on Sunday, Arbeloa insisted that the club were "very clear" about the issue, and the course of action they would take.

Madrid had tried to manage Mbappé's knee problem, resting him for the Champions League game with Manchester City in December, the semifinal of the Spanish Supercopa in January and February's league win over Real Sociedad, as well as last week's playoff second leg with Benfica.

Kylian Mbappé may miss Real Madrid's crunch Champions League clash with Manchester City. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"It's very clear to us: what's wrong, and what we want now," Arbeloa said on Sunday. "It's that [Mbappé] recovers totally from the discomfort, so he can come back at 100%, with complete confidence and security -- when he feels totally recovered, and that discomfort has disappeared."

After Monday's shock LaLiga loss to Getafe at the Bernabéu, Madrid travel to Celta Vigo on Friday, and play City at the Bernabéu in the Champions League round of 16 on March 11.

They play Elche on March 14, before the second leg away in Manchester on March 17.

The loss to Getafe on Monday means Madrid remain four points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who beat Villarreal 4-1 on Saturday.