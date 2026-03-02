Fabregas wants little Bombonera for Coppa tilt with Inter

Cesc Fabregas has urged Como fans to turn their Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium into a "little Bombonera" for Tuesday's Coppa Italia tie against Inter Milan.

Fabregas' side face the Serie A leaders in the first leg of their semifinal and the former Arsenal midfielder wants home supporters to create an atmosphere comparable to Boca Juniors' infamous stadium in Buenos Aires.

"It is a big moment of the season, but we must give this game the importance that it deserves," Fabregas told the club's official website.

"The stadium has to be like a little Bombonera [on Tuesday]. Inter are the strongest team in the league, they have been for years really, and have great players.

"We will try to put in a great performance, knowing their strengths, and their few weaknesses. We'll try to hurt them.

"We hope to have a good game. We've got to take it one game at a time, as this is a long season for us, and we'll see how many we manage to win from here to the end."

Como are riding high in fifth place in Serie A, three points behind fourth-placed Roma and a Champions League qualifying place after Saturday's 3-1 home win against Lecce.

Inter bounced back from last week's Champions League exit following a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Bodo/Glimt by beating Genoa 2-0 at the San Siro and sit 10 points clear at the top of the table.

The Nerazzurri are still without captain Lautaro Martínez (calf), but Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni is available after suspension.

Como pair Martin Baturina (ankle) and Jayden Addai (Achilles) missed last weekend's win, but Assane Diao returned from his long injury layoff against Lecce and is in contention.