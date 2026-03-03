Matildas show support for Women's Asian Cup opponents Iran

ESPN's Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss if Iran will participate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after recent troubles with the United States. (1:47)

Australia playmaker Amy Sayer is saluting the bravery of Iran's players as they prepare to face the Matildas amid increasing political instability in their homeland.

Iran meet Australia in their second Women's Asian Cup group stage match on Thursday on the Gold Coast after opening their tournament with a defeat to South Korea on Monday.

Iran's 3-0 loss to the Koreans came a little more than 48 hours after US-Israeli rocket attacks killed Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As well as the assassination of Khamenei, the Iranian Red Crescent claims that more than 500 civilians have been killed in the attacks.

Iran's players and coach Marziyeh Jafari have so far refused to comment on the military attacks or the death of their country's long-serving leader.

Sayer claims the Iranian squad deserve sympathy and respect for continuing to play while the conflict engulfing their nation intensifies.

"Our heart goes out to them and their families, it's a difficult situation and it's really brave of them to be able to be here and to perform," Sayer told reporters on Tuesday.

"They played [on Monday], and they put on a really strong performance, even with the political climate that's going on and the struggles that they might be going through.

"I think we're excited and looking forward to the game on Thursday ... The best we can do to contribute is to just give them the best game of football that we're able and to show them the respect on the field.

"Hopefully the situation improves and they can keep staying safe in Australia."

There were fears Iran would not take part in the tournament when a series of protests sparked civil unrest in January earlier this year.

The Iranians arrived on the Gold Coast last week and are sharing a hotel with the Matildas in the lead-up to Thursday's game.

"Whenever we do come across them, we'll be able to say a cordial 'hello' and be able to give them our words of sympathy," Sayer said. "They are another team in the tournament and you don't want to give them any space in order to give away any competitive advantage, regardless of the situation

"Of course, we are all kind humans, and we can give them a 'hello' and a 'good luck' to wish them well."

Sayer is likely to feature more heavily against Iran after being given a late cameo off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Philippines in Perth.

The 24-year-old has long been touted as a mainstay of the Matildas but was robbed of a place at the Paris Olympics after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"It didn't quite feel like such a momentous occasion, but it was my first major tournament debut," Sayer said. "Regardless of whether I'm starting or on the bench, I'm still giving 110% in every training session and in all the warm-ups in order to make sure that we come away with the trophy."