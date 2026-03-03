Asian Cup nightmares to World Cup dreams: the fuel driving India's women footballers

Open Extended Reactions

Every footballer dreams of the World Cup.

Prior to winning the ultimate prize in 2022, Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest of all time, was ready to trade every goal, accolade, every medal, every other trophy he'd won in club football for the World Cup.

India's women footballers dream a little smaller - just to play in a World Cup would be the pinnacle of their careers, let alone winning it. It's that dream that fuels why they defy their parents in taking up the sport, cast aside the snide comments of relatives, break stereotypes, go through a footballing ecosystem where they're an afterthought, brush aside instances where their wellbeing and safety are under threat, put in the hard yards year after year, deal with the uncertainty of it all - financially and emotionally. Just for a shot at their ultimate dream.

In 2022, a group of Indian footballers were four games away from making it to the FIFA Women's World Cup. Tantalisingly close, they could almost feel it - and they were playing at home. This was why they had become footballers. This was their best shot at fulfilling a dream of a lifetime.

"It was the worst thing to happen to us."

Dangmei Grace doesn't recall the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup that India hosted with any particular fondness. Cooped up alone in her hotel room, Grace (and her teammates) were left devastated as an outbreak of coronavirus within the squad left India unable to field the minimum 13 required in their group stage game against Chinese Taipei, and India were subsequently dumped out of the tournament.

"We had worked so hard, been in camp for so long, and with the singular focus, the single aim of putting a great face in front of everyone as hosts. It was a huge blow to us."

A lifetime's work, gone up in smoke, and the Indian team didn't even get the chance to succeed or fail, through no fault of their own.

Samantha Kerr, Aussie and women's football legend (with some Indian genes to boot), sent along her commiserations, with a key piece of advice - "Use this as fuel to come back stronger."

India's women footballers took heed. They're back. They're stronger. They're four games away from the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

March 4, 2026 will have India take part in an AFC Women's Asian Cup that they qualified for on merit for the first time in the nation's history. You would think the federation would have done everything in their power to make India's return to the continental stage as smooth as possible, but this is Indian football, this is the AIFF, so you'd be very, very wrong.

In the four years since the debacle in Navi Mumbai, India's women footballers have dealt with haphazardly organized football leagues where their peers have been hospitalized due to the conditions, youth teams where sexual abuse reared its ugly head, a national team that has seen coaches hired and fired with no rhyme or reason - which saw poor results at even the SAFF level, a federation that barely promoted them as India's best... and still they kept going.

Even after overcoming the might of Thailand to qualify for the Asian Cup, the federation found new ways to disappoint, new promises to break, new depths to sink further. On the eve of the biggest game of their lives, India's women footballers, the very best 26 from a nation of 1.4 billion, the apparent fourth-largest economy in the world... do not have a football kit that fits.

"Arrival of incorrect match kits at this crucial stage has affected morale & disrupted focus in final days leading up to the match. Representing India on int'l stage requires professional standards, including properly fitted & appropriate apparel."

-- Players in letter to AIFF https://t.co/TXw61V04zr - Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) March 2, 2026

What has been made abundantly clear, what they have quietly acknowledged for most of their lives is that the Indian women's football team are fighting a lone battle. Many saw those tears that came after the final whistle blew against Thailand as happiness, but in truth, those were tinged with the sadness of the reality of women's football in India. They'd have to do it all, and they'd have to do it on their own.

India celebrates their historic qualification direct qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup AIFF Media

Against Japan, former World Cup champions.

Against Vietnam, Asian Cup regulars and the fastest-rising team in international football.

Against Chinese Taipei, former Asian Cup champions.

How is this even a dream?

Look at the stories of each of the 26 that have made it to Australia though, and you'd bet your house on them. These are 26 women who have stared at every obstacle life, football and their federation has thrown at them and simply kicked it all away. Fuel, they have so much fuel.

Fuel that pushes Manisha Kalyan to record speeds down the wing and path-breaking goals, fuel that pushes Sangita Basfore to overcome career-threatening injuries and a father's death to guide India in midfield once more, fuel that pushes Soumya Gugoloth to risk her physical well-being so that India can score, fuel that pushes Sweety Devi to take on the responsibility of being captain after many leaders/stalwarts retired, fuel that pushes Lynda Kom, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi and Martina Thokchom to overcome a nightmare with the U-17 team and still persevere in this sport and career that loves to alienate them.

Fuel that could perhaps get them to the World Cup, despite all footballing logic going against it.

So come March 4, don't leave them alone. Cheer for them, let them know their dreams are worth rooting for. Messi may have been ready to sacrifice every accolade of his life for the World Cup, but these 26 women have already sacrificed more. If the dream of that little boy from Rosario came true, why can't it for this group of 26 that have been assembled from the length and breadth of India?

Every footballer dreams of the World Cup. If Team India make it come true, it's because of that fuel within them.