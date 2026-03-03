Michail Antonio 'praying' for peace after signing for Qatar's Al Sailiya

Open Extended Reactions

Former West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has said he is "praying that God brings peace to the whole region" after his arrival at Qatari club Al Sailiya was confirmed.

The Jamaica international has been a free agent since his West Ham contract expired at the end of last season.

Qatar has been involved in the escalating conflict in the Middle East that has followed strikes from the United States and Israel on Iran.

Many countries deemed safe havens in the region have been hit by Iran in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli strikes, with recent targets including two Amazon data centers in the United Arab Emirates and a drone impact near another in Bahrain that caused damage, the company said on Tuesday.

Iran has also hit energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and attacked several ships Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes. Qatar said on Monday that its Air Force shot down two Iranian warplanes.

"First and foremost, I'm praying that God brings peace to the whole region and around the world and keeps everyone safe," Antonio said in a post on his Instagram Stories. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to step back onto the pitch when the time is right and do what I love."

Antonio had not played for West Ham in the eight months prior to his exit following his involvement in a car crash in December 2024. The incident left him with multiple leg fractures and in the time since he was only made three appearances competitively (all of them for Jamaica).

The 35-year-old left West Ham as their top scorer in the Premier League with 68 goals, but finding his next destination proved a struggle. He said he had to "swallow" his ego to agree to join a new club that was offering him a return to action.

After a brief period training at Charlton Athletic, he opted for a move to Al Sailiya until the end of the season.

