Transfer rumors, news: Casemiro urging Man United to sign Guimarães

ESPN's Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Manchester United's controversial 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Casemiro has told Manchester United to sign Brazil teammate Bruno Guimarães, while Bruno Fernandes has shown no signs of wanting to leave the club. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Could Bruno Guimarães make the jump from Newcastle to Manchester United? (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

- Casemiro has recommended that Manchester United should sign Bruno Guimarães as his replacement this summer, AS reports. United reportedly want to sign up to three midfielders this summer, with the Newcastle United star among those on the short list of options. Guimarães has been an important player for the Magpies since joining from Lyon in 2022, making 189 appearances for the club with 31 goals and 31 assists. The Brazil international has a deal until 2028 with Newcastle, with the report adding that they are looking to land an extension with the 28-year-old to fend off interest elsewhere.

- Bruno Fernandes is planning to discuss his future with Manchester United at the end of the season. That is according to TeamTalk, which reports that the club captain is showing no signs of wanting to leave Old Trafford as it stands. Fernandes was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer and has since spoken of his desire to play in Italy or Spain next.

- Manchester City are showing interest in Borussia Dortmund ace Felix Nmecha, Sky Sports Germany reports. The 25-year-old is reported to "dream" of playing in the Premier League, with City monitoring the situation. Dortmund are reported to be in talks with Nmecha over a new contract with improved terms, with his existing deal set to expire in 2028.

- Major League Soccer clubs are showing interest in signing Robert Lewandowski as a free agent in the summer. Fabrizio Romano has reported that teams are "already calling" the striker over a possible move, while his future at Barcelona remains "open," with a contract that expires in the coming months. The 37-year-old has spent nearly four years with Barcelona and has made 179 appearances with 115 goals and 23 assists.

- Dean Henderson is being eyed by Tottenham as a potential replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, according to Football Insider. Spurs, who are embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle, are claimed to be in the market to improve their goalkeeping ranks this summer. However, the report adds that the former Manchester United shot-stopper isn't considering a move away from Crystal Palace at this stage.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:56 Garcia: Kylian Mbappé injury 'not handled well' by Real Madrid Luis Garcia reacts to confirmation of Kylian Mbappé's knee injury and the implications for Real Madrid.

- Inter Milan have joined Juventus in the race to sign goalkeeper Alisson Becker from Liverpool (La Repubblica).

- Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona are closely monitoring a potential move for Alessandro Bastoni, with Inter Milan only likely to entertain offers worth over £78 million (Caught Offside).

- Juventus are willing to listen to offers for Kenan Yildiz in a range close to €100 million, with Premier League clubs eyeing a possible deal (AS).

- Manchester City are leading the race to sign Lens defender Samson Baidoo, with Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan also tracking the 21-year-old (Ekrem Konur).

- Liverpool continue to monitor the performances of Jarell Quansah while they continue to assess the possibility of a return this summer, though their £52.5 million clause to re-sign him doesn't activate until 2027 (TeamTalk).

- Manchester United are interested in Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also linked with the 24-year-old (Ekrem Konur).

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- RB Leipzig are expecting offers for Yan Diomande in the transfer window exceeding €100 million, with previous links to Premier League clubs (Sky Germany).

- Liverpool could let Calvin Ramsay leave in the transfer window, with right back an area of focus once again this summer (Football Insider).

- Danny Welbeck has triggered a 12-month contract extension at Brighton, keeping him at the club until 2027 (BBC)

- AC Milan are willing to listen to offers for defender Pervis Estupinan, who could leave the club just one year after joining from Brighton (Sky Sports Switzerland).