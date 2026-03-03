India vs Vietnam at AFC Women's Asian Cup: Sweety Devi and co. eye positive start in tough fixture

Open Extended Reactions

Vietnam vs India: How to watch, kickoff time

Date: March 4, 2025.

Kickoff time: 4:30 PM IST (6 PM Vietnam time, 7pm AWST).

Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium.

You can watch the match live on FanCode in India.

Vietnam vs India: The Big Picture

India and Vietnam begin their 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign with vastly different expectations, despite neither being the outright favourite in Group C. That honour belongs to two-time Asian Cup and 2011 World Cup champions Japan, who take on Chinese Taipei in the other fixture in this group.

While FIFA rankings may classify Vietnam as the next best team, followed by Chinese Taipei and then India, the group may seem closer than it appears. However, if India are to have any hopes of making it out of this group, they may have to make history in their first game in Perth itself, beating Vietnam for the first time in a competitive fixture.

The best India have managed against their opponents is a draw, and the gulf in quality might be even larger as Vietnam have experienced a recent rise in their standing within the game. Having now qualified for their 10th successive Asian Cup, Vietnam will be hoping to repeat their heroics from the previous edition in India. Shrugging off a COVID outbreak, they reached the quarterfinals and beat Thailand in a playoff to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history.

India also suffered a COVID outbreak within their squad in that edition, but the hosts were unceremoniously dumped out of the competition after failing to take the field in their group stage game against Chinese Taipei. The 2026 edition will be India's chance at righting the wrongs from that disappointment, with hopes for an outside shot at World Cup qualification despite being the weakest team on paper.

India beat Thailand to qualify for this Asian Cup and will need a level of performance if they are to beat Vietnam -- a team that has bullied India physically in the past, while also troubling them with their speed and trickery down the wings.

Vietnam vs India: Team News

Vietnam:

Legendary coach Mai Duc Chung, who has shaped Vietnamese women's football since 1997, stepped down following Vietnam's group stage exit at the World Cup in 2023. He returned to the fold the following year and continues to take Vietnamese women's football to greater heights, although the silver medal in the 2025 SEA Games against Philippines, with the final lost in controversial fashion, would have hurt. The 74-year-old has a few notable absences in his 26-member squad, with Vietnam's most-capped player Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Dung retiring last year. Chung also left out experienced defender Chương Thị Kiều, two short of 100 caps, while midfielder Nguyễn Thị Vạn suffered an injury and was unable to make it to this tournament in Australia.

FILE: Vietnam's Huynh Nhu (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the ASEAN Women's MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 Photo by Minh Hoang/Getty Images

However, Chung has included young striking hotshot Ngọc Minh Chuyên, who is expected to take over the mantle of Vietnamese legend Huỳnh Như (more on her later). Chung has included plenty of attacking options as is typical of his sides, with Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã and the prolific Phạm Hải Yến expected to feature heavily alongside experienced midfielder Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy.

India:

Amelia Valverde heads India's coaching setup at the 2026 AFC Asian Cup having taken over only two months ago, with former head coach Crispin Chetri, who oversaw India's qualification alongside Priya PV, staying on withing the coaching framework. While Valverde's CV in taking Costa Rica to World Cups is no doubt impressive, whether she will have had enough time to imprint her style on her squad is doubtful.

India have had fairly long preparatory camps, with plenty of fresh faces called up to the squad, with six players in line to make their international debut in Asia's premier competition. A few regulars like Ranjana Chanu, Ratanbala Devi and Sandhiya Ranganathan were left out of the squad, in addition to experienced players like defensive stalwart and former captain Ashalata Devi. Sweety Devi takes charge of the defence in her absence and also the captain's armband now.

The 22-year-old midfielder Aveka Singh, who came through the US collegiate system and plies her trade abroad has been called up, while Manisha Kalyan, who now plays in Peru, joined up late with the squad. India have already suffered a bit of misfortune, with high-energy midfielder Anju Tamang suffering an injury, and was replaced in the squad by inexperienced forward Karishma Shirvoikar.

Vietnam vs India: Key Players

Huỳnh Như:

Vietnam's all-time top-scorer with 70 international goals, two of Như's goals were instrumental in her country's progress to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Asian Cup. This will be the forward's third tournament (and probably her last Asian Cup) and the 34-year-old will be keen to sign off on a high.

A wonderfully inventive footballer, Như can turn any game with a moment of trickery, coupled with excellent vision that brings others into the game as well. However, her positional nous has seen her occupy more goalscoring positions in recent times and she will cause India's defence plenty of problems.

Manisha Kalyan:

Manisha Kalyan. Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Perhaps Valverde's great hope, Manisha Kalyan's pace and trickery down the wings have caused plenty of big-name defenders problems, with her goal against Brazil all those years ago still remembered fondly. While Sangita Basfore grabbed the headlines in India's win over Thailand, it was Manisha who was India's most potent attacking threat down the left wing.

With Valverde's side likely to keep things compact and hit on the break, Manisha's speed and penchant for a curled finish after cutting inside are likely to be India's best weapons at the Asian Cup.

Vietnam vs India: Head-to-Head

Games played: 5

Vietnam wins: 4

India wins: 0

Draws: 1

The last time the two teams met was during the AFC Olympic qualifiers in 2023 in Tashkent, where India finished bottom of their group. Unsurprisingly, Vietnam won that game by a 3-1 scoreline with Huyn Nhu (4'), Tran Thi Hai Linh (22') and Pham Hai Yen (73') giving their side a 3-0 lead before Sandhiya Ranganathan (80') scored a late consolation. Interestingly, all goals in the game came from headers.

Vietnam vs India: Expected Lineups

Vietnam (3-4-3)

GK: Trần Thị Kim Thanh

CB: Lê Thị Diễm My | CB: Trần Thị Thu | CB: Lương Thị Thu Thương

RM: Trần Thị Thu CM: Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy | CM: Thái Thị Thảo | LM: Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã

RW: Phạm Hải Yến | CF: Huỳnh Như | LW: Ngân Thị Vạn Sự

India (4-2-3-1)

GK: Panthoi Chanu

RB: Nirmala Devi | CB: Sweety Devi | CB: Hemam Shilky Devi | LB: Sanju Yadav

DM: Martina Thokchom | DM: Sangita Basfore

RW: Soumya Gugoloth | AM: Dangmei Grace | LW: Manisha Kalyan

CF: Pyari Xaxa