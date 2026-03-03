Joan Laporta among final three Barcelona presidential candidates

Hansi Flick previews Barcelona's Copa del Rey semifinal second leg vs. Atletico Madrid as they enter 4-0 down on aggregate. (1:46)

The race to become the next president of Barcelona has been whittled down to three candidates, with Joan Laporta facing competition for the post from Víctor Font and Marc Ciria.

Of the six runners, Laporta, Font and Ciria were the only three to secure the necessary support from club members -- socis -- who will now vote for Barça's next president on March 15.

Xavier Vilajoana, Daniel Juan and William Maddock all failed to pass the 2,337 signatures needed from members to be on the election ballot.

Joan Laporta is among the final three candidates to be Barcelona president. Javier Borrego / AFP7 via Getty Images

Laporta led the way with 8,169 signatures, but there was also significant support for the other candidates, with Font obtaining 5,144 signatures and Ciria 2,844.

Vilajoana missed the threshold, presenting 1,593 signatures, while Juan and Maddock registered just 84 and nine, respectively.

Laporta triggered the election process in February by resigning in order to stand again. He was elected in 2021 -- having previously held the role between 2003 and 2010 -- and is now seeking to extend his presidency.

Given the team's success under coach Hansi Flick over the past 18 months, local media report that Laporta is the strong favourite to be selected when members go to the polls this month.

However, with Font -- who finished second to Laporta five years ago -- and Ciria both drumming up decent support so far, it may not be the foregone conclusion many initially expected.

Combined, the signatures of Font, Ciria and Vilajoana exceeded Laporta's total, which has fuelled speculation about a potential consolidation of the anti-Laporta vote.

With the field now set, attention turns to the key themes likely to define the 12 days leading up to voting.

Results on the pitch and stability play a major role in elections at Barça, but the club's financial situation, the Spotify Camp Nou revamp, potential summer signings and the role of Lionel Messi in the club's future will also be talking points as campaigning intensifies.

Font and Ciria have both leaned heavily into the Messi issue -- reminding members Laporta was the president who oversaw the club legend's exit -- even if a playing return remains highly unlikely.

None of the three remaining candidates have yet to name any potential signings this summer -- a common tactic during elections -- although Vilajoana had put forward Harry Kane's name.