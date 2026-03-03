Filipe Luís sacked by Flamengo after 8-0 win and a trophy haul

Open Extended Reactions

Filipe Luís was sacked by Flamengo after an 8-0 win. Getty

Defending South American and Brazilian champions Flamengo fired coach Filipe Luís on Tuesday, just hours after his team won 8-0 in a Rio de Janeiro league semifinal.

Despite thrashing tiny Madureira 8-0 late Monday and 11-0 on aggregate, fans booed Flamengo team throughout the game. Many have urged for Luis' sacking since the beginning of the year.

Only two months ago, Filipe Luís extended his contract at Flamengo to the end of 2027. Overall, however, the Rio de Janeiro team has had a nightmare beginning to the campaign, its worst start to a season in the last 10 years.

Flamengo lost the Brazilian Super Cup title to Corinthians and fell to Lanús of Argentina in the South American Recopa. They are 11th in Brazil's Serie A with four points from their opening three games.

"Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that, as of this Tuesday, Filipe Luís will no longer be in charge of the professional team," a club statement said.

"Ivan Palanco [assistant coach] and Diogo Linhares [physical trainer] are also leaving the club.

"Flamengo thanks the former player and coach Filipe Luís for everything that was achieved and shared during this journey. The club wishes him success and good luck in the continuation of his professional career."

The former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea left-back arrived at Flamengo as a player in 2019 and helped the club win 10 trophies, including two Brazilian league titles and two Copa Libertadores before beginning his coaching career in 2024.

He steered Flamengo to 64 wins in 101 games in charge, with only 15 defeats.

Filipe Luís, 40, had recently attracted interest from European clubs after guiding Flamengo to the Brazilian Serie A title, the Copa Libertadores, the Campeonato Carioca and the Brazil Supercopa in 2025.

Sources have told ESPN that Flamengo are in talks with Portuguese manager Leonardo Jardim to take over. Jardim has been out of a job since leaving Cruzeiro in December.

