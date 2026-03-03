Premier League news: Mikel Arteta brushes off set-piece criticism - as it happened

Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League is back in action this week with a host of exciting matchups.

Mikel Arteta looked ahead to Arsenal's trip to Brighton as they hope to keep their five-point advantage over Manchester City -- who are hot on their heels in the title race -- in place.

The Arsenal boss said he was "upset" his side hasn't scored more corners as the debate about the set-piece continues.

Fabian Hurzeler has criticised Arteta's side for taking too long on corner kicks and will be hoping to halt their title charge at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

