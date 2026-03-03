'Stay out of the gym' - West Ham's Adama Traoré banned from lifting weights

Open Extended Reactions

Adama Traoré is yet to start a Premier League match for West Ham. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham winger Adama Traoré has been banned from lifting weights by manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 52-year-old, who joined the London club in September last year, warned that Traoré "carries enough weight."

The ban comes after West Ham teammate Crysencio Summerville posted a video on social media last week in which he asks the Spaniard: "Why you lying? Telling the people 'I don't do weights in the gym.'"

Later in the video, Traoré can be seen bench pressing 145kg.

"It's incredible [his physique], it's genetics. [But] his genetics has been like this for some time now and he should avoid the gym," Nuno said at a news conference ahead of the side's Premier League match against Fulham -- one of Traoré's former clubs -- on Wednesday.

"I've told him to stay out of the gym. It's one of the things that I think he needs to realise. It's enough weight that he carries.

"He'll do prevention work [in the gym], but he's not in there lifting weights."

Traoré joined the east London club in January having previously worked under Nuno at Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is yet to start a Premier League match for his new club.

"He brings new energy to us and we've been trying every day to improve him," Nuno added. "There has been spells in the game but of course ahead of him he has two players at the top of their game. He is patient enough to recognise his chance will come."

West Ham travel to Craven Cottage in the relegation zone, two points behind Nottingham Forest and four behind Spurs, both of which Nuno has managed previously.

"We focus on ourselves," the Portuguese manager said. "We didn't achieve a result in our game and this is what we have to focus. It's really important for us."