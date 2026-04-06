Yamal, Güler, Neves lead best U21 men's soccer players

Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti react to the ranking of the 39 best men's U21 players in the world which features few upcoming Premier League stars. (1:22)

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The English Premier League has the best of the best talent around the world, right? Well, as ESPN's list of the top 39 players aged 21 or under shows, that's not the case, as only one of our top 13 comes from the league. So, despite Chelsea's focus on trying to sign the best young talent for millions of dollars, has there been a shift in where they want to play?

For the eighth straight year (read 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 here), our resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen has ranked the hottest prospects around. Now 22, last year's No. 2 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) is too old to be included, while Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur) and Benjamin Sesko (Manchester United) are also now over the age limit.

With multiple teams and leagues around the world, you have to cast a wide net to find the best, so we examined the game's youngest players with input from ESPN's reporters in the Netherlands, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Africa, Asia and Australia. The Premier League is still well represented, as you'd expect, but who has done enough to land a place on this year's list, what are their particular qualities, and how can they get even better?

Why 39?

Tor-Kristian Karlsen is a Norwegian football scout and executive and is the former chief executive and sporting director at AS Monaco. He will write regularly for ESPN on the business of soccer and the process of scouting.

For the past three years, 39 has worked well, and from an initial long list of 100 players, those remaining best satisfied the main criteria: appearances at the highest level, consistent performance over a sustained period and the potential to develop into a top-level footballer.

What types of research were conducted?

I used a sounding board consisting of professional scouts and sporting directors from several top European clubs before deciding on the final ranking, as well as some online scouting platforms. Personal preference also played a role.

Is there a reason attacking players dominate the list?

In general, forwards get more playing time at a younger age than, say, central defenders or goalkeepers, who tend to need more time to develop tactical awareness, positioning and understanding of the game. Beyond those who made it, other defenders considered included new Liverpool signing JérémyJacquet and Chelsea's Jorrel Hato

It speaks volumes about the array of attacking talent that players like Endrick, Ethan Nwaneri, Konstantinos Karetsas, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and Yankuba Minteh didn't make the final cut, some due to minutes. Last year's No. 8, Gavi, was too injured during the year, while Malick Fofana was also out for too long.

Notes:

Players included must be age 21 or under on April 1, 2026.

Transfer values are taken from Transfermarkt.

Positions are: GK (goalkeeper), LB (left back), RB (right back), CB (center back), DM (defensive midfield), CM (central midfield), AM (attacking midfield), FW (forward), ST (striker).

Stats correct as of March 31 via Opta/ESPN's Global Research team.

Presenting the best players on Planet Football, age 21 or under. ESPN Illustration

THE LIST

Jump to: No. 30 | No. 25. | No. 20. | No. 15. | No. 10. | No. 5. | No. 1.

39. Assan Ouédraogo, CM

Club/country: RB Leipzig/Germany

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €28 million

2025 position: Unranked

Ouédraogo has been followed by scouts from Europe's biggest clubs from an early age. But since joining RB Leipzig from Schalke 04 in the summer of 2024, he has demonstrated that the technical and creative elements of his game have reached another level.

He boasts a rare physical and stylistic makeup, as a tall (6-foot-3) central midfielder with outstanding balance and body control, strong technical ability, excellent dribbling skills, the ability to carry the ball forward at pace, and shoot with both feet. Used primarily as a box-to-box No. 8 -- though his role often resembles more of a No. 10 behind the striker -- in addition to his tremendous, line-breaking dribbles, he is also blessed with the ability to make smart touches, flicks and one-twos to create chances for his teammates.

On pure potential, Ouédraogo would be a lot higher on this list, but recurring injuries have hindered his progress.

Key stat: His tendency to drive into advanced areas is reflected in 5.41 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes -- by far the highest among central midfielders in the German Bundesliga).

How he can improve: He needs to up his defensive involvement when compared to his peers. His first touch can also be unreliable occasionally.

Club/country: Bournemouth/Brazil

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: Unranked

Bournemouth moved quickly to secure the Brazil international from Vasco da Gama for €28.5 million in January, beating several European heavyweights to the punch. And though still a player in development, he has looked comfortable with the intensity of the Premier League and even scored a goal on his home debut against Aston Villa.

Although Brazil regularly produces technically gifted attackers, Rayan stands out for his physicality and explosive change of pace when driving forward with the ball, particularly when he finds space in wide areas. From those positions he can turn a transition into an attacking threat and use his potent left foot to test the goalkeeper.

However, while he is still developing the instincts of a penalty-area poacher, Rayan's overall skill set does raise some tactical questions. Indeed, right now he looks more naturally suited to a wide-forward role -- as a long-term successor to Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth -- where his acceleration and directness can be used to its full force, rather than operating exclusively as a central No. 9 striker.

Key stat: It's a small sample size, but Rayan has won 1.87 of his aerial duels for Bournemouth, which ranks him highly against other strikers. He has 0.4 goal contributions per game played, the fifth-most among Brazilian-born players in the Premier League this season.

How he can improve: Rayan needs to reduce the reliance on his left foot to make him less predictable, particularly in one-vs.-one situations where shifting the ball in either direction could open up more options. And if he wants to become a complete center forward then he will also need to refine his link-up play, balancing his instinct to run in behind the defense with the ability to hold up the ball and connect with his teammates.

Club/country: FC Cologne/Germany

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: Unranked

El Mala was a standout performer after scoring four goals in four matches at the U19 European Championship for Germany in 2025. After spending the previous two seasons in Germany's third tier, the forward has had a breakout campaign in the Bundesliga, registering 10 goals and three assists for Cologne while battling to help the club stay clear of relegation.

Though his technical and physical attributes are eye-catching, his results are most notable. Operating predominantly from the left flank, he can accelerate quickly into space, fend off challenges with his strength, and run at the defense. When cutting inside onto his stronger right foot, he frequently creates angles for shots or crosses around the edge of the box, helped by subtle feints and quick body shifts.

At 6-foot-2, he is unusually tall for a wide player, a physical trait that can also help his defensive duties, but he can beat opponents in tight spaces and often uses his quick footwork rather than relying purely on pace.

Key stat: El Mala averages 3.44 shots per 90 in the Bundesliga this season, and only Lamine Yamal has more (14) than his 10 goals in the 2025-26 Bundesliga season among players 21 or younger from Europe's top five leagues.

How he can improve: El Mala's clearest area to work on is decision-making. Occasionally, he can be a bit selfish, hanging on to the ball too long or opting for optimistic long-range shots instead of picking out teammates in better positions. Improving his awareness in structured attacks -- particularly against deep defensive blocks -- would mean he can impact games more.

play 1:54 Which upcoming stars could be set for big summer transfers? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens predict which young players from the 39 best men's U21 players in the world list could be set for a move in the summer transfer window.

36. Francesco Pio Esposito, ST

Club/country: Inter Milan/Italy

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €35M

2025 position: Unranked

The emergence of a classic No. 9 striker is always welcomed in Italy, and the 20-year-old has passed his initial examination, scoring nine goals for his club during his debut Serie A campaign and adding three more for his country.

At 6-foot-3, Esposito has the traditional center/forward profile, but with several modern flourishes. He likes to engage physically with opposition center backs, but is also understanding how to move inside the penalty area and link up more effectively with his teammates. The timing of his layoffs and combinations has become a more visible part of his game this season, and his ability to create space and keep the ball helps his team push higher up the pitch.

Furthermore, he often occupies defenders enough to allow others to move into more advanced areas, making him valuable even in matches when he doesn't score.

Key stat: Esposito has won 50% of his aerial duels and 49.7% of his ground duels this season, highlighting a level of physical competitiveness that is unusual for a 20-year-old striker in his first Serie A campaign.

How he can improve: Much of the next step lies in refining the technical side of his game. Greater composure when finishing under pressure, improved short passing accuracy and a more reliable touch when playing layoffs and flicks would help him reach the next level.

Club/country: Tottenham Hotspur/England

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €35M

2025 position: 36

It is difficult to pass judgment on Gray during what has been a chaotic season for Tottenham. Opinions among the club's supporters have been divided: Some have grown frustrated with his occasionally erratic passing, while others view him as one of the few players who can look back on the campaign with a measure of pride.

Part of the challenge has been his positional journey, which is confusing to say the least. During his career, Gray has been moved across large parts of the pitch, appearing at center back, in both full back positions, as a deep-lying No. 6 midfielder, and as a more-advanced No. 8 midfielder (the latter probably his best position). That level of tactical reshuffling would test even the most experienced professionals, let alone a 20-year-old still learning the demands of the league.

What has stood out most this season is his attitude. Gray has approached things with resilience, never complaining and consistently attempting to contribute wherever he plays. At his best, he offers Tottenham a valuable progression outlet because he is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, capable of carrying it past the first line of pressure, and is generally keen to move play forward rather than sideways. For those reasons, his long-term prospects remain encouraging.

Key stat: His 41 clearances in the Premier League season are the second most among midfielders aged 21 or younger.

How he can improve: Developing more physical authority would help him win more duels (34.6% success on the ground and 36% from aerial is low), while quicker decision-making in advanced areas -- whether through the final pass or shot -- would ensure he has more attacking impact.

34. Savinho, FW

Club/country: Manchester City/Brazil

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: 10

Though last year's No. 10 still plays a role in Pep Guardiola's winger rotation at City, his standing has slipped. He has shown flashes of influence in cup competitions, proving a catalyst in knockout ties and contributing goals against Premier League opposition, but his overall consistency has dropped, which is reflected in his new ranking.

His qualities are obvious: a sharp acceleration over short distances, high-speed dribbling that allows him to beat defenders on either side, excellent close control and a trademark move of receiving the ball out wide before driving diagonally toward the box.

The main challenge for Savinho is his end product. Too often, he appears caught between options once he has beaten his full back; whether to shoot, cross or recycle possession. His crossing can be inconsistent (24.1% success rate), and he can struggle to impact some games for long spells. And though his profile is largely in line with last season across most attacking metrics, the main difference is a 15% to 20% reduction in touches inside the opposition box, which helps explain his drop in goal involvements.

Key stat: Savinho's 165 passes completed in the final third in this Premier League season is the most among Brazilian-born players aged 21 or younger.

How he can improve: Simplifying his final action would be a useful starting point to reverse this negative trend. Improving the timing of his off-the-ball movement -- particularly when attacks develop on the opposite flank -- would also help him arrive in better areas, and he could learn from the way new teammate Antoine Semenyo times his blindside runs to attack the far post.

33. Mateus Fernandes, CM

Club/country: West Ham United/Portugal

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €35M

2025 position: Unranked

Last season, Fernandes suffered relegation with Southampton despite winning both of the club's Player of the Season and Fan's Player of the Season awards, but he had to play only three games in the Championship before making a £40 million move to West Ham. However, somehow he is in much the same predicament this season, as West Ham are in a battle to avoid the drop.

Fernandes is a central midfielder who equally brings defensive and attacking qualities. On one hand, he makes tackles, presses well and regains possession -- 158 duels puts him in the 95th percentile among midfielders -- while he also has the vision to deliver excellent long passes (61.1% success rate) and pick out deep runs from his teammates.

He generally covers a lot of ground and reads danger superbly, winning a lot of loose balls, while he copes well under pressure and can shift play quickly. That, along with fine dribbling at high speed, makes him equally useful at either end of the pitch. But his three goals this season -- including the fastest Premier League goal of the campaign, scored after just 29 seconds against Aston Villa -- also suggest he has a knack of arriving in good goal-scoring positions.

Key stat: Fernandes' 143 recoveries (4.9 per 90) in the Premier League season is the most among players 21 or younger. He has also won (40) almost the same number of fouls as he has committed (41).

How he can improve: Improving the quality of his crossing (26.1%) would raise his threat level significantly. His shots-on-target rate of 23% (five, from 22 in total) is also modest, considering his dangerous positions.

Club/country: Eintracht Frankfurt/Sweden

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: Unranked

Larsson's brilliance is more about being very good at most things rather than exceptional in one area. As such, he has established himself as a dependable and industrious performer in Frankfurt's midfield since arriving from Malmo in 2023, and as he is fielded as a deeper No. 6 or a box-to-box No. 8, his remit demands a wide range of responsibilities.

In possession, Larsson supports the build-up through tidy-ball circulation and intelligent positioning, where he is a safe passing option for defenders before looking to push play forward. Without the ball, his task is to cover ground between the defensive lines, supporting the press and competing for second balls. Arguably, the roaming nature of the box-to-box role suits his energetic instinct and willingness to contribute across different phases of play best.

At 6-foot-2, he can move across the pitch with long, efficient strides. And though his game is built more on reliability than flair, he does contribute in the attacking third as well.

Key stat: His 28 interceptions in Bundesliga, UCL and German Cup this season is the third-most among players 21 or younger from German teams, He also has yet to pick up a yellow or red card.

How he can improve: Larsson could become more assertive with the ball in advanced areas. Increasing the volume of his forward passes and showing greater willingness to shoot from distance would up his attacking input.

Club/country: Lille/France

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: Unranked

Still only 18, Bouaddi has already become one of Lille's most important players. He is primarily used as a deep-lying No. 6 in a midfield two, although he can also play in a three, and is becoming a specialist at recovering possession and connecting build-up play from defense.

He is not your average defensive midfielder, though: Bouaddi frequently steps up to press opponents, track runners or block passing lanes. This is particularly valuable when Lille defend higher up the field, as his anticipation skills have quickly made him one of the most reliable ball-winners (he has won an outstanding 58.2% of his defensive duels) among Ligue 1 midfielders.

Bouaddi also brings quality with the ball at his feet. He is comfortable circulating the ball as well as providing line-breaking forward passes, and is already becoming almost the complete central midfielder as a teenager.

Key stat: Bouaddi has made the most recoveries (119) for Lille in Ligue 1 this season, and the second-most duels (196).

How he can improve: He doesn't always directly influence Lille's attacks, and could add to his attacking contribution with more progressive passes and forward carries, while his range of distribution is still developing. His bold style of breaking out of formation to press and tackle an opponent comes with a recklessness, too: He was shown back-to-back red cards towards the end of 2025.

Club/country: Arsenal/England

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €35M

2025 position: 30

After bursting on to the scene to take Arsenal's starting left back spot last season, this campaign has been one of regression for Lewis-Skelly as one would have expected him to move up this ranking considerably. Instead, he hasn't moved at No. 30, though increased competition for his place has not helped his cause.

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At his best, Lewis-Skelly offers a credible option in his two favored positions: central midfield and left back. He protects the ball well in tight areas, reads danger sensibly and rarely panics when receiving possession under pressure, while he is comfortable on the ball and confident enough to keep the team's passing rhythm.

What we have seen less of recently, though, are his attacking contributions. Earlier in his breakthrough period, Lewis-Skelly looked willing to carry the ball into space and support combinations further up the pitch. This season, those moments have been rarer -- partly because of irregular minutes and partly due to the tactical restraint demanded by structure. But he has lost some of the assertiveness that made his early performances so eye-catching.

Key stat: Lewis-Skelly has completed 91% of his passes in Premier League action this season. He provides an assist every 324 minutes of play in Premier League, UCL, FA Cup and League Cup, the fourth-best average among players 21 or younger from English teams.

How he can improve: His poor discipline is still something work on (five yellow cards this season, despite limited playing time). He would also benefit from reintroducing a more forward-facing outlook when playing left back -- driving on with the ball and supporting attacks -- so his influence stretches beyond safe ball circulation and defensive stability.

29. Marc Bernal, DM

Club/country: Barcelona/Spain

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €30M

2025 position: Unranked

After becoming Hansi Flick's preferred deep-lying No. 6 midfielder last season, Bernal suffered a ruptured ACL that kept him sidelined for over a year. But his form after making his long-awaiting return in September has been so convincing that it has sparked life back into the inevitable comparisons with the legendary Sergio Busquets.

Bernal is yet another La Masia product with exceptional positional intelligence and vision, as well as the composure to receive and release the ball under pressure without ever appearing hurried. From deep, he dictates the pace of the game, has a wonderful rhythm to his passing and rarely gives the ball away cheaply.

At 6-foot-4, and having used his recovery period to build more muscle on his lanky frame, Bernal now boasts the strength to become an imposing aerial threat and is even more equipped to carry the ball into midfield and cause issues in the opposition box -- as evidenced by his five goals this season.

Key stat: As is expected of Barcelona's midfielders, his 92.8% passing accuracy in LaLiga is incredibly impressive.

How he can improve: Bernal could use some added aggression in his duels (53.8% success rate), especially against direct midfield runners or wingers who have cut inside. For a player so confident on the ball, he does have a minor tendency to be overly casual with his passes in high-risk areas.

Club/country: Sporting CP (future transfer to Chelsea)/Portugal

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €45M

2025 position: 34

One of the most eye-catching talents in Europe, Quenda was drafted into the first team by former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim as a right wing-back in his 3-4-3 system in 2024 during a hugely promising breakthrough campaign. This year was supposed to see him kick on, ahead of a big move to Chelsea this summer, but a foot fracture sustained in December has somewhat compromised his progress.

Still, Quenda's most impactful work has come from the right flank, where he can stretch the opposition full back and accelerate into space, before looking for a quick one-two or dribble into dangerous areas. His speed from a standing start is electric and he controls the ball incredibly well when at full pace, making him a real threat with his direct running.

In a modern game where wingers are expected to provide end product as well as entertain, he managed five goals and eight assists across all competitions before injury struck. And Chelsea will be hoping that kind of productivity can be sustained when he moves to London.

Key stat: His 0.54 assists per 90 is in the 98th percentile among players in his position, while he also manages 6.26 recoveries per 90.

How he can improve: Adding more combinations in central areas will make his movements harder to predict, while his crossing can also be sharpened with better decision making. Similarly, his shot selection when cutting in from the right can be a bit random.

27. Andrey Santos, CM

Club/country: Chelsea/Brazil

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €45M

2025 position: Unranked

After several loan spells, the Brazil international -- who signed for Chelsea three years ago -- is beginning to make good on his early promise.

An all-purpose midfielder, Santos has been used as a holding No. 6, as a No. 10 behind the striker, and now as a distance-covering box-to-box No. 8, which appears to be the role that suits him best, as seen during a productive loan spell at Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg last season, where he scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 by making late runs into the box.

At Chelsea, he largely operates more defensively as a ball winner and energetic presser, often bringing a sense of balance by protecting a playmaker alongside him, which suits his physical energy and instinct for closing down opponents. He disrupts opponents' build-up phase and regains possession quickly, but that does limit his attacking output.

Key stat: His 1,362 passes completed in Premier League, UCL, League Cup and FA Cup this season is the second-most among players aged 21 or younger from English teams. Also, a 61.2% success rate in ground duels this season places him among the most efficient midfield ball-winners in the Premier League,

How he can improve: Santos needs to have more confidence to increase the risk level in his passing, as that would add another dimension to his game. He could also revive the kind of movement that made him such a goal-scoring threat in France.

Club/country: Bayern Munich/Germany

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: Unranked

While some viewed Bischof's move to Bayern from Hoffenheim this summer as premature, his first season has broadly justified the step up and has pushed him into unfamiliar territory. Indeed, previously a possession-oriented central midfielder, the teenager has been deployed at left back by Bayern manager Vincent Kompany and has had to learn a host of new responsibilities and different positional demands.

From left back, Bischof often relies on his technical ability and passing range to initiate play from deep, frequently stepping inside to pick out options in central areas rather than providing overlapping runs down the flank. However, the long-term expectation remains that Bischof's future lies in central midfield as his strengths become more visible higher up the pitch, namely: his ability to make quick passes in tight spaces, accurate mid-range shooting, and a natural sense of timing when arriving late into the box.

The composure he shows under pressure and a willingness to keep the ball moving also make him a natural fit for Bayern's structure.

Key stat: He has a 93.2% pass-success rate in the Bundesliga this season, while his 667 passes completed in the opposing half in both Bundesliga and UCL this season place him second among players 21 or younger from German teams.

How he can improve: To claim a starting role in Bayern's midfield, Bischof will need a more assertive presence in duels and to display a greater willingness to break defensive lines with the ball at his feet.

25. Victor Froholdt, CM

Club/country: FC Porto/Denmark

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €30M

2025 position: Unranked

After arriving from FC Copenhagen in a €20 million deal last summer, Froholdt has proved an instant hit in Portugal. Indeed, barely a year after his breakthrough season in Denmark, the teenager has adapted seamlessly to Francesco Farioli's demanding, high-intensity midfield structure.

What immediately stands out is the breadth of his midfield skillset. Froholdt can operate as a deep-lying No. 6, push forward to play as a dynamic No. 8, or drift higher into attacking midfield as a No. 10. For a 20-year-old who is in the early stages of his professional development, the tactical understanding required to perform all those roles is not to be underestimated.

His stats are also impressive across the pitch. His 4.22 expected goals (xG) -- four goals from eight shots on target -- is impressive, while he is also in the 95th percentile for successful duels (126) and rates highly among his peers in defensive contributions (101), recoveries (105) and possession won in the final third (15). It's rare to see a player cover that much work so well at both ends of the field.

Key stat: Froholdt has played the second-most minutes (2,312) for Porto in the league this season, behind only goalkeeper Diogo Costa. Only Samu Aghehowa (17) has more than his 12 goal contributions in Primeira Liga and UEL play among players 21 or under on teams from Portugal.

How he can improve: Froholdt could develop the timing of his final pass and increase his threat from shooting range. That would likely turn his powerful midfield runs into even more direct goal contributions.

Club/country: Manchester United/Denmark

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €35M

2025 position: Unranked

Dorgu arrived from Lecce as a key part of Amorim's plans for his 3-4-2-1 formation at Manchester United, but the left wing back took some time to settle before hitting a superb run of form towards the end of the Portuguese manager's spell in charge. Then he sustained a hamstring injury in Michael Carrick's second game in charge as interim boss just as he was building momentum.

Carrick's demands -- width in build-up play, quick recovery pace and decisiveness in the final action -- perfectly suits Dorgu. He is a strong runner over distance, capable of carrying the ball through pressure, and offers a constant attacking outlet.

In possession, he keeps his passing reasonably neat and progressive (his 1.89 progressive passes per 90 minutes is by far the highest among Premier League full backs), often stepping inside to open lanes rather than hugging the touchline by default. Defensively, his recovery speed allows him to defend higher than many full backs do, and his aerial strength (54.5% success rate) is an underrated part of his game.

Key stat: Hie is tied for third most goal contributions among Premier League defenders this season (6), only behind Arsenal's Jurriën Timber (8) and Gabriel (7). And though boosted by some appearances further up the pitch as a winger, his 4.12 touches in the opposition box per 90 is the highest among Premier League full backs.

How he can improve: Some improvement in his defensive work requires him to sharpen his body positioning against inverted wingers, plus improve his timing in one-vs.-one duels rather than relying on his recovery pace alone.

Club/country: Eintracht Frankfurt/Türkiye

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €45M

2025 position: Unranked

After a prolific early spell at Nürnberg -- he scored 16 goals and managed two assists in 30 second-division appearances at 18 years old, a record for that age group in Germany's second tier -- Uzun has gradually reproduced a similar output in the top tier. An early-season burst of six goals from his six first outings quickly established him as a major rising star in Germany (and Turkey, for whom he has three senior caps).

At Frankfurt, Uzun operates primarily as an advanced No. 8 and, at times, a supporting striker, positioning himself in the awkward gap between an opposition's defence and midfield. Mobile and creative, he looks to receive on the half-turn and head towards goal. That directness is key as he rarely delays attacks with extra touches or hesitation, meaning he manages to attempt plenty of shots because he gets them off before he is closed down.

He is a player who also has a penchant for arriving late into the opposition penalty area and latches onto second balls in those crowded areas at the edge of the box. He is not a natural defensive presence, but his pressing stats -- 3.4 pressing recoveries per 90 -- are already at a fine level.

Key stat: Uzun loves to shoot and his 2.97 shots per 90 are second behind striker Michy Batshuayi for Frankfurt this season, while he averages one goal contribution per 90 this Bundesliga season which is second among Bundesliga midfielders behind Michael Olise.

How he can improve: Given his size (1.87m), imposing himself physically to a greater extent over 90 minutes is a logical next step. Additionally, he occasionally struggles to leave a consistent mark throughout the game.

22. Luka Vuskovic, CB

Club/country: Tottenham Hotspur (loan, Hamburg)/Croatia

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: Unranked

No teenage center back has seen more of a meteoric rise over the past year than Vuskovic. His performances on loan at Hamburg -- he pipped Bayern's prolific striker Harry Kane to award for the Bundesliga's "Player of the Season so far" in January -- have led to him attracting serious transfer interest from the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich. And Tottenham will struggle to keep hold of him if they get relegated.

At 6-foot-3, he is not only tall, but has the athleticism to cover ground effectively. He defends on the front foot, stepping out of the line to engage an opponent early and, rather than sitting deep and covering, he uses his reach and timing to win the ball. His reading of the game is sharp and he is able to anticipate passes into central areas and find positions to intercept. He is also capable of having impact in attack, too; his five league goals this season include a backheel volley against Werder Bremen that will be in contention for the Bundesliga Goal of the Year award, and he attacks set-piece situations with the conviction and timing of a center forward.

Key stat: A 69.2% success rate in ground duels and 75.3% when in the air is impressive, and he has the most successful duels per 90 among Bundesliga defenders this season (8 - min 5 games).

How he can improve: Vuskovic is not a natural passer from the back, but he can be more assured under pressure, while both the volume and accuracy (83%) of his passes leave room for significant improvement.

play 2:25 Who could leave Tottenham if they get relegated? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate which Tottenham players could potentially leave the club in the summer if they go down.

21. Lucas Bergvall, CM

Club/country: Tottenham Hotspur/Sweden

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: Unranked

As noted with Gray above, Spurs' season has not been one to write home about, but the Sweden international's best spell came early on when the team were still showing some momentum.

Bergvall is at his most effective when has the confidence to receive the ball under pressure, beat the press with his first touch, and make short carries rather than risky dribbles. He often scans for opponents early and knows when to make simple passes or through balls -- qualities that drew Barcelona to show interest before he moved to London.

He can play numerous midfield roles depending on the situation, and when out of possession he readjusts to defensive mode quickly, to close down space. For his age, his composure around the box is impressive, too.

Key stat: He has attempted the most open-play crosses among midfielders aged 20 or under this Premier League season (19).

How he can improve: Bergvall needs to show more end product and could play earlier passes rather than taking an extra touch, while also improving his shot selection from the edge of the area. Adding physical power and a touch of aggression in duels will help him with the intensity of the Premier League.

20. Kobbie Mainoo, CM

Club/country: Manchester United/England

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: 15

Having been repeatedly left out of the Man United XI under former head coach Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has re-emerged as a central figure for interim boss Michael Carrick. Just as when he first broke onto the scene in 2023-24, Mainoo is thriving in structured possession, offering calm passing options in tight areas and a signature ability to receive the ball on the half turn under pressure.

Technically sound with both feet, Mainoo crafts space by subtly maneuvering his body rather than relying on explosive movements. His awareness allows him to progress play up the pitch via short combinations or first-time passes, and he times his late runs into the box intelligently.

Defensively, he stands out for his decision making and capacity to hold his position instead of closing down every opponent. He is more of a dependable, tactically astute midfielder who understands space and rhythm than a combative destroyer.

Key stat: Mainoo's 93.1% passing accuracy in the final third is the highest among players aged 21 or under in this Premier League season (min. 15 games).

How he can improve: An extra bit of acceleration would see him escape markers or pressure to a greater extent. And, despite being positive in his distribution, he could have a higher volume of progressive passes (he has 4.20 per 90, compared to Bruno Fernandes' 10.60).

Club/country: FC Porto/Portugal

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: Unranked

Mora burst onto the scene last season in a struggling Porto side, scoring 10 league goals in just 23 appearances -- a return bettered only by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal among U18 players across Europe's top leagues. However, Porto's summer rebuild has pushed him into more of a rotational role this season.

Technically outstanding with a low center of gravity, Mora is typically deployed to the left in a "double No. 8" central midfield in front of a holding midfielder, although he pushes further forward when his team are in possession. From there he is the main creative hub, using his vision to find gaps between the defensive lines, escaping pressure with sharp turns, and executing his passes with exceptional weight, angle and timing.

He is naturally right footed, but his goals are split evenly between both feet -- he has even chipped in two headed goals for Portugal's U21s -- and he has displayed an instinctive habit for arriving in the right space at the right time.

Key stat: Mora leads all Primeira Liga players this season in chances created per 90 minutes -- 2.67 (min. 15 games).

How he can improve: His slight 5-foot-6 frame can work against him physically, though his excellent balance does mitigate that to a degree. While his scoring record of 15 goals from 63 games is impressive, he sometimes ignores a better-placed teammate during a counter attack.

Club/country: Real Madrid/Argentina

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €65M

2025 position: Unranked

Mastantuono moved from River Plate to Real Madrid for €45 million in the summer and his first months have been a mixed bag. While there have been flashes of the talent that made him one of South America's most coveted prospects -- including becoming the youngest player to start for Real Madrid in the Champions League, and even scoring his first European goal against Monaco in January -- he has also shown some inconsistency, and his recent red card against Getafe (earned for dissent in stoppage time and condemned by manager Álvaro Arbeloa as "unacceptable") was not his finest hour.

Predominantly used on the right side of Madrid's attacking midfield line, or allowed to drift infield as a No. 10, Mastantuono is a left-footed creator who drops between the defensive lines and looks to exploit space. His natural tendency is to advance on his stronger foot, where he can combine with teammates in tight areas, attempt a dribble, or slide through-balls to his teammates.

Technically brilliant, his first touch and balance allow him to navigate condensed areas with ease and he has the vision to create chances. Though his progress so far has been a little disrupted, his underlying quality is undisputable.

Key stat: He leads all players aged 19 or younger in Europe's top five leagues this season in pass completion percentage in the final third (92.4% -- min. 500 minutes).

How he can improve: Mastantuono has to make a more consistent mark on matches, as he tends to drift in and out of the action, and his outstanding dribbling skills also need to be seen more.

play 1:51 Guardiola admits even he's surprised by Nico O'Reilly's ability Pep Guardiola admits to being surprised by the performances of Nico O'Reilly since breaking into the Manchester City team.

Club/country: Manchester City/England

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €50M

2025 position: Unranked

O'Reilly is the latest world-class talent to emerge from the Manchester City academy, and has become a highly impactful presence for Pep Guardiola this season. Anyone watching this year's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final would have seen why: His two headed goals within the space of four minutes was the perfect illustration of his ability to roam into the right space at the right time.

Despite playing the majority of his senior career at City as a left back, O'Reilly has found success as a central midfielder this season. His attacking instinct stems directly from his youth background as a winger and attacking midfielder, but it also shows up in his superb first touch and ball control in tight spaces, his ability to find space in the left channel, as well as his passing selection when under pressure.

Defensively, he is a hard worker and his top speed of 35.98km/h is among City's fastest this season. That pace allows him to cover the space behind the club's high defensive line, somewhat reminiscent of the role Kyle Walker filled for years.

Key stat: O'Reilly ranks first among City players for tackles made (61), third for aerial duels won (70), and fourth for interceptions (21).

How he can improve: O'Reilly has to work on his positioning as he can still be caught out by runners in behind -- as shown in the Champions League round-of-16, first-leg, against Real Madrid -- while his success rate on defensive duels (48.4%) could be improved, too.

16. Leny Yoro, CB

Club/country: Manchester United/France

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €50M

2025 position: 23

Among the most composed and technically gifted young center backs in the world, Yoro is finally starting to flourish at Man United after his €62 million move from Lille in 2024. He struggled in Amorim's back-three formation, as it required him to cover wide spaces and push into midfield whenever the wing back pressed high, but Carrick's switch to a back four has seen him settled in a fixed central role and he has been one of a number of players to show an upturn in performance.

Calm under pressure, Yoro reads the game intelligently and prefers to cover and wait to make an interception, rather than bursting out to make a tackle. His positional instincts and acceleration also allow him to protect the space behind his defensive partner without committing to duels he does not need to enter.

On the ball, his passing accuracy sits at an impressive 90% this season and while the line-breaking runs and forward drives from his time at Lille are rarely seen at United, his safe distribution allows the team to build efficiently from the back.

Key stat: Yoro is second at United behind Manuel Ugarte for interceptions per 90 (1.39) and leads the Premier League this season for total among players aged 20 or younger (25).

How he can improve: He needs to be more assertive and consist in his defensive duels when physicality is called upon, as he veers between a 20%-100% success rate over 90 minutes, with an average of 57% (a low number for a Premier League center back). The same applies to his aerial duels.

15. Samu Aghehowa, ST

Club/country: FC Porto/Spain

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €50M

2025 position: Unranked

As a No. 9 striker standing 6-foot-3 tall, you would assume Samu would be used as a "target man" up front, but his game is instead built on clever movement, good use of space and clinical finishing.

What separates Samu from his peers is his mobility. He is dangerous when drifting into channels, carrying the ball forward and exploiting the space defenders leave behind, while his technical and physical attributes are already at an excellent level.

The Spain international is still developing his ability to lead the line on his own, but he has a solid foundation to build upon as he can pin back defenders with the threat of his pace, attack the six-yard box with intensity, and give his team a direct route when build-up play clogs up. He isn't used much as an aerial presence as he only wins 1.46 aerial duels per 90 minutes, but his solid 48.9% win ratio makes that a little confusing.

Key stat: Samu averages 3.56 shots per 90 minutes in the Portuguese league, with a 59% accuracy rate, and is the youngest player in Portugal to score 10+ goals this season.

How he can improve: His creative output remains modest. He is not a natural passer between the lines and could improve his link-up play with his teammates, which would make him less predictable against low blocks.

14. Senny Mayulu, CM

Club/country: Paris Saint-Germain/France

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €40M

2025 position: Unranked

Mayulu played just 46 minutes across four substitute appearances in last season's Champions League, but also scored PSG's fifth goal in the 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final to win the trophy at his first attempt. Since then, he has earned the trust of manager Luis Enrique, which has resulted in him accruing eighth-most minutes for his team in Ligue 1 this season.

Regularly used as a box-to-box No. 8 midfielder, a No. 10 behind the central striker, or false No. 9 up front on his own, Mayulu is a versatile player with an exceptional first touch. He has a natural ability to use both feet, which can open up a wide range of passing options that most midfielders can only dream of, and a remarkable appreciation of space in terms of when and where to receive the ball.

He also has a knack for delivering through passes into his teammate's stride at just the right weight and angle, while the composure in his finishing is impressive.

Key stat: Mayulu makes the most tackles per 90 (2.81) for PSG in Ligue 1 this season.

How he can improve: He could use his dribbling more assertively as an attacking weapon. And while not unusual for a teenager, he tends to play in incisive bursts rather than sustaining his influence across the 90 minutes.

13. Estêvão, FW

Club/country: Chelsea/Brazil

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €80M

2025 position: 19

Estêvão officially joined Chelsea from Palmeiras in summer 2025, after turning 18, for an initial fee of €34 million and was thrown into the XI earlier than expected. The Brazilian immediately gave the Blues' attack a degree of spontaneity it had lacked with his sharp changes of direction, explosive acceleration from the right, and desire to attack opposition full backs.

His stock rose to dizzying heights in October as he scored a late Premier League winner vs. Liverpool and then became Chelsea's youngest Champions League scorer a few weeks later. However, more recently, his influence -- along with Chelsea's general cohesion -- has dipped.

Unsurprisingly for a forward who carried the nickname "Messinho" as a youth, there are similarities in style to the Argentina legend. Most comfortable from the right flank, Estêvão prefers to receive the ball to his feet and drive diagonally infield onto his stronger left foot. His ability to take on defenders through subtle body movements and rapid turns of direction is particularly notable in tight areas, while his ability to play a disguised pass to open up space for teammates is a key part of his repertoire.

Key stat: His 8.62 take-ons per 90 for Chelsea are nearly twice that of second-placed Jamie Gittens, while he ranks third in the whole Premier League (minimum 500 minutes). His seven goals in all competitions this season are the most by a Chelsea teenager in the Premier League era.

How he can improve: Estêvão can be prone to overplaying by taking one touch too many before his final action of a pass or shot. He also needs to become less predictable on his left foot in one-vs.-one situations, as well as building his body strength and sharpening his off-ball contributions.

12. Yan Diomande, 21, FW

Club/country: RB Leipzig/Ivory Coast

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €45M

2025 position: Unranked

Diomande's rise to prominence has been remarkable. Up until 2024, the Ivory Coast international was developing in Daytona Beach, Florida at DME Academy -- a training programme for high-school athletes -- and he failed to win a contract at Scottish giants Rangers before signing for LaLiga side Leganes. Inside a year, RB Leipzig paid €20 million to bring him in and he has since become one of the best wide players in the Bundesliga. Recent rumored interest from a number of Europe's elite clubs, including Liverpool, is not at all surprising.

The winger has 11 goals from 29 games this season and became the second-youngest in Bundesliga history to score a hat trick in October. Primarily used on the right wing -- though he can also play on the left -- he has an extreme positivity to his game and immediately forces defenders to turn or backpedal in response to his short, explosive bursts of pace. He can dribble well with both feet and deals well with contact, keeping his balance amid rough tackles.

He is not all about dribbling, though -- Diomande is also a team player who looks for quick one-twos and sensible square passes around the box, rather than relying solely on his individual actions.

Key stat: His 7.84 take-ons per 90 rank third in the Bundesliga this season, while his 143 touches in the opposition box reflect how consistently he beats full backs going either way.

How he can improve: His crossing (19.4% success rate) still has room for improvement and his off-the-ball positioning and movement can be a little untidy.

11. Dean Huijsen, CB

Club/country: Real Madrid/Spain

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €70M

2025 position: 28

Though Huijsen's first year at Real Madrid after joining for €60 million from Bournemouth in the summer has not been free of ups and downs, Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa has publicly credited the defender as one of the players who made a decisive impact in key games such as the Champions League victories over Manchester City. At a club where any mediocre display quickly becomes a major talking point -- which has happened to him at times this season -- Huijsen is now learning on the job at the highest level possible, having only had one full season under his belt at Bournemouth, but can become a defensive pillar at the club for the next decade.

Huijsen is a proactive kind of defender who steps out of the defensive line early to engage opponents, closing them down in advanced areas and cutting off passing options before danger arises. At 6-foot-5, you would expect him to dominate aerially, but his 61.3% win ratio for duels is on the lower side and Madrid brought him in for his balanced skillset and his natural composure on the ball primarily.

He plays out from the back with an 82% accuracy rate at very high volume -- nearly 10 passes into the final third per 90 -- and is equally comfortable carrying the ball into midfield, often weaving his way through pressure with an elegance that few defenders his age possess. Those qualities give Madrid an extra dimension from deep, allowing their full backs to push higher and midfielders to operate in more advanced areas.

Key stat: Huijsen leads Real Madrid this season in defensive touches (223) and clearances (149), while he is second in aerial duels won (57) and shots blocked (21) in all competitions.

How he can improve: Gaining more consistency in high-pressure moments should be his immediate priority. His 68% success rate from defensive duels is respectable, though points to room for greater assertiveness in one-vs.-one situations.

play 1:09 Are Bayern Munich fan's right to be upset with Lennart Karl? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Lennart Karl saying he hopes to play for Real Madrid in the future.

Club/country: Bayern Munich/Germany

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €65M

2025 position: Unranked

For soccer's biggest phenoms, records are often broken quickly. Karl has already become Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League scorer (against Club Brugge in October) and scored in three consecutive Champions League matches to break a record previously held by Kylian Mbappé.

He has eight goals and six assists from 35 appearances for Bayern's senior side, with some of his goals particularly memorable for his brilliant ballstriking and sublime first touch. As a reward for his exceptionally productive season, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann rewarded him with a first call-up to the senior squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana in March, and a spot in the final World Cup squad may still beckon.

Karl is most effective as an inside forward on the right who cuts onto his stronger left foot, although he can also play as a No. 10 or an inverted left winger. His low center of gravity -- he's 5-foot-6 -- gives him the balance and agility to navigate tight spaces, while he handles physical contact well. An explosive first step makes him difficult to stop in congested areas as he tends to skip away before defenders can react.

Key stat: His 5.93 non-penalty xG this season in Bundesliga is second highest among teenagers (Cologne's El Mala has 7.71), while he is one of the top pressing wingers in the Bundesliga (3.5 pressing recoveries per 90).

How he can improve: Despite his eye for goal and managing 2.98 shots per 90, Karl can improve his shot selection. He could also fine-tune his off-ball work when his team drops into a structured defensive shape.

Club/country: Bayern Munich/Germany

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €65M

2025 position: 9

Promoted from Bayern's academy in 2023 when the club was desperate for a holding midfielder under then-manager Thomas Tuchel, Pavlovic seized his opportunity and never let it go. This season has been his most convincing yet, as he grows in tactical importance for both club and country.

Pavlovic operates in a role that few master at his age, as a pragmatic presence alongside Joshua Kimmich in a two-man midfield. He constantly scans the field, anticipating danger and providing a reliable short-passing outlet that is fundamental for Bayern's build-up play. Comfortable with both feet, he retains the ball with an outstanding measure of calm under pressure, pivots quickly and rarely wastes a touch before moving play on.

He is not a high-volume ball-winner or tackler by instinct. His defensive contribution is more about positioning and anticipation than aggressive dueling, which means he relies on a solid structure around him.

Key stat: He leads the German Bundesliga in touches (1,640), passes completed (1,388) and progressive passes (207) among midfielders who are aged 21 or younger.

How he can improve: Being more assertive in physical duels (49.5% success rate) would further raise his defensive game and reduce the occasions where opponents bypass him through direct play or pick out attackers behind him.

Club/country: Paris Saint-Germain/France

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €50M

2025 position: 6

Just 20 in March, Zaïre-Emery has featured in an astonishing 174 games for PSG. That number certainly reflects his talent and serves as a reminder of how highly Luis Enrique appreciates his consistency and reliability. But while he has switched between right back and central midfield, Zaïre-Emery is most effective as a midfielder.

As a balanced, box-to-box No. 8 he covers ground well in both directions, wins tackles and intercepts passes, but also plays incisive balls forward and makes runs up into advanced areas. In possession, he is purposeful rather than flashy, while his stamina means he can maintain intensity over 90 minutes.

When playing at right back, he helps his side build up play from deep, providing a constant passing option rather than making a host of overlapping runs. He is not a natural defender, but he is generally solid thanks to his fine positioning, excellent mobility and anticipation over the movement of opposing wingers. Still, the fact that he can perform at a very high level at both central midfield and right back without any clear drop-off in quality is an undervalued trait.

Key stat: A 93.6% passing accuracy underscores how he rarely gives the ball away, while he has also won the second-highest percentage of aerial duels (70%) and total recoveries (120) at PSG this season.

How he can improve: Zaïre-Emery should look to improve his creative output -- that means making more progressive carries and being more decisive on the ball when in attack.

Club/country: Juventus/Türkiye

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €75M

2025 position: 20

Carrying the weight of Alessandro Del Piero's famed No. 10 shirt at Juventus is no small feat, but Yildiz is getting closer to making his idol proud. With 11 goals and 10 assists in all competitions -- a significant leap from previous campaigns -- he has become the one player Juventus look to for unpredictability and creative input in the final third. His 7.91 xA tally is second in the league.

Used predominantly as a left-sided attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1, or as one of the dual No. 10s in a 3-4-2-1, his role is mainly about operating between defensive lines, finding space in central areas and linking play at speed. He is one of the most two-footed players in the game, and his first touch is consistently reliable, while his impeccable close control allows him to glide past opponents without needing superfluous touches.

On the attack, his decision-making is quick and he can choose a swift one-two, nice slide pass into runners, direct dribble into the box, or a powerful shot from 20 yards -- which is arguably his most effective weapon. And though not physically dominant, he does protect the ball well through his balance and body positioning.

Key stat: Yildiz averages 10.72 progressive carries per 90 in Serie A this season -- putting him second in the whole league with 286 -- while he has the most touches in the opposition box (186). He is also tied for the fifth-most chances created in Serie A (57).

How he can improve: There are matches where his influence fades. But turning regular involvement into consistently decisive moments -- particularly when it comes to his final pass selection -- is what is stopping him from being world class.

Club/country: Paris Saint-Germain/France

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €90M

2025 position: 25

Doué signed for PSG from Rennes in August 2024 for €50 million and had a solid first season, but shot to fame for his performances in the Champions League. After last year's list was published, he scored a brace in the final against Inter Milan -- becoming the first teenager to do so and surpassing a record set by Eusebio in 1962 -- and won the UCL Young Player of the Season award, before picking up the 2025 Golden Boy award as well.

Luis Enrique's fluid attacking scheme suits Doué to perfection and he plays mainly from the right as a forward who drifts infield, but can also operate as a No. 10, play on the left, or even appear as a false No. 9 striker. Technically brilliant, his dribbling and skill on the ball is extremely high and he glides through tight spaces and beats defenders without needing to get into a proper sprint race.

While his numbers this season are good rather than spectacular -- 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions -- two factors may explain why: an injury-disrupted first half of the campaign and the sheer level of competition for attacking places at PSG. But he is clearly one of the best young attacking players in the world.

Key stat: His 6.2 take-ons per 90 are the most by a Ligue 1 player this season (min. 900 minutes).

How he can improve: Adjusting the timing of his final pass and simplifying his decisions around the box should generate an even higher goal-involvement return.

5. Nico Paz, AM

Club/country: Como/Argentina

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €65M

2025 position: 38

Como have been in Serie A only since 2023-24 but have punched well above their weight to sit fourth this season under manager Cesc Fabregas, and Paz has been the focal point behind their success. Fabregas has built the club's attacking structure almost entirely around the Argentina international, which is a testament to the 21-year-old's talent. But as several European clubs have been circling in recent months, Real Madrid are ready to activate their €8 million contract option to re-sign the midfielder in the summer.

Operating primarily as a No. 10 in Fabregas' 4-2-3-1 formation, Paz gravitates toward the left side of the central area and immediately turns defenders with a first touch that can create space in a split second. His dribbling style is all about deception, shifts of weight to send opponents the wrong way, or a sudden change of pace; his passing abilities are similar in the shape of disguised deliveries, or geometrically perfect through balls that land at the recipient's feet.

But the most extraordinary quality that sets Paz apart from his peers is his ballstriking ability. He is smart at picking the right spots around the box to make room to shoot, but the way he connects with the ball is world-class. And, for all his creativity, it's also worth noting that he's an active presser on the defensive side.

Key stat: Paz has taken the most shots (103) in Serie A this season, with 39.8% on target. He is also top-five in goals (10), assists (6) and big chances created (11).

How he can improve: Though it's not getting in the way of his productivity, he is too overreliant on one foot. Case in point: All of his 16 goals in Serie A over the past two seasons have come from his left.

4. Pau Cubarsí, CB

Club/country: Barcelona/Spain

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €80M

2025 position: 4

Reaching 121 first-team appearances for Barcelona at age 19 is a staggering figure for any position, but for a center back it borders on unprecedented -- even Barcelona great Carles Puyol was 21 before he made his debut. In a role that demands experience, physical maturity and the ability to perform consistently over a whole season, Cubarsi has excelled.

Usually positioned to the right of Barcelona's central partnership, Cubarsi is the primary orchestrator of the team's build-up from deep. He rarely wastes a pass (his 0.4% total mis-control percentage ranks second among all outfield players in LaLiga, according to Gradient Sports), and his decision-making and positioning are smart. And his ability to step out to dispossess an opponent has become a trademark.

Despite being of relatively modest height for a center back, at 6-foot, Cubarsí has also won 61.9% of his aerial duels in LaLiga this season -- a healthy 5% increase on the previous two seasons -- and he has shown good alertness in the box.

Key stat: Cubarsi has had the most ball touches in the whole of LaLiga (2,351) this season, which shows his readiness to take on the responsibility of progressing play.

How he can improve: His 46% success rate when facing dribbles is on the lower end for a LaLiga center back, suggesting opponents can still find a way past him when he's forced into wide duels or committed to direct one-vs.-one duels.

3. João Neves, CM

Club/country: Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €110M

2025 position: 5

Neves has had some injury issues to overcome this season, but has been operating with more attacking license than in his first year at PSG and has added goals to his all-purpose skill set. Indeed, he has the highest shooting grade (79.1) among Ligue 1 central midfielders this season, according to Gradient Sports.

The most vivid illustration of that came at Toulouse in August as he scored two overhead kicks in seven minutes, before capping the first hat trick of his professional career with a thunderbolt strike. Incredibly, he then scored another hat trick for Portugal against Armenia in November.

Yet Neves' industrial style is perhaps best defined through his discipline and intelligence rather than any highlight-reel moments. He constantly asks for the ball, receiving it at awkward angles without losing his footing, opening his body quickly and recycling possession at a speed that routinely evades pressure. Then out of possession, he presses and closes space to the point that he can seem to be in two places at once.

Key stat: Two stats draw a picture of what Neves offers on the pitch: Firstly, his 92.3% passing accuracy in the final third during PSG's Champions League-winning campaign last season shows how key he is to the attacking phase. He also recorded the most tackles (57) and second-most recoveries (88) in the whole competition.

How he can improve: Neves circulates the ball and accelerates attacks efficiently, but he needs to create more chances from the middle third of the pitch.

Club/country: Real Madrid/Türkiye

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €90M

2025 position: 18

There was a time when it seemed Güler would leave Real Madrid because of a lack of opportunities, but he is now enjoying longer runs in the side, frequent starts, more touches in decisive areas, and a greater share of the creative responsibility.

Alternating as a playmaking wide forward cutting in from the right, a central No. 10, or occasionally as a box-to-box No. 8, he is most dangerous when receiving the ball with defenders backtracking and room to exploit. Güler has struck up an almost telepathic understanding with striker Kylian Mbappé and is able to thread through-balls that are almost impossible to read or deliver a decisive pass without wasting touches.

Though a skilled dribbler, he's more economical and aware of when and where to perform his take-ons, which is a sign of maturity. That maturity also shows up in 3.2 pressing recoveries per 90 and the fact that he comes out on top from 55.6% of his ground duels.

Then, of course, there's his "goal of the season" moment. In March, he spotted the Elche goalkeeper off his line and struck the ball from inside his own half (a distance of around 75 yards) to equal a LaLiga goal record that had stood since 2004. It was also a reminder that, for all his playmaking intelligence, Güler carries a left foot that is anything but ordinary.

Key stat: Güler's 63 chances created are tied for the most in LaLiga this season.

How he can improve: His influence still fades at times when Madrid lose territorial control, so Güler needs to take more responsibility and maintain his intensity throughout games.

1. Lamine Yamal, FW

Club/country: Barcelona/Spain

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €200M

2025 position: 1

The No. 1 choice is not up for debate -- as it wasn't last year. At age 18, Yamal is the outstanding player of his generation, and it can be argued that he's the No. 1 player in the world regardless of age. This year, he has built on last season's record -- which was already tremendously impressive -- to score 21 goals and register 16 assists from 40 games for Barcelona, six weeks before the end of the season.

Starting nominally from the right, Yamal is far more than a winger and his genius is as much in his mind as in his feet. Once he gets past the first marker, his options are endless, and he varies between outside bursts of pace, a disguised pass to pick out a teammate, a whipped cross, a clipped delivery to the far post, or his trademark diagonal infield run before unleashing a shot from his left foot. And all of those actions are performed with utmost precision and at stunning velocity.

Indeed, Yamal's close control at pace is extraordinary. His ability to beat defenders by unbalancing them with tiny adjustments of posture is outrageous. Then there's the timing -- when to accelerate, to pause, to invite the one-twos, to hit a pass, and at what weight -- which he masters to perfection.

Yamal keeps setting records almost weekly. He has become the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 10 goals, surpassing Mbappé and is also the youngest ever to play 30 matches in the competition. He has reached 50 official career goals long before Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo touched that milestone. When watching him play, his €1 billion release clause almost seems reasonable.

Key stat: Yamal is first in LaLiga for take-ons (257) and chances created (63, alongside Arda Güler), and is second for touches in the opposition box (241). He is only the third player to score 10-plus goals in the UCL as a teenager, after Mbappé (13) and Erling Haaland (10).

How he can improve: Sharpening the final action on his weaker right foot and learning when to conserve energy within matches without losing sharpness.