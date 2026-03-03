Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk training at non-league club amid doping suspension

Open Extended Reactions

Mykhailo Mudryk last played for Chelsea in November 2024. Getty

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been training at non-league club Uxbridge FC amid his ongoing suspension for a doping offence.

The Ukrainian posted a video to social media on Monday which showed him undergoing a private session at Honeycroft Stadium, home to the seventh-tier side.

The 25-year-old is unable to train with Chelsea after he was provisionally suspended in December having tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance meldonium.

Mudryk has denied any wrongdoing but, should he be found guilty, he could face a ban of up to four years under FA guidelines.

- Ex-Premier League left-back sacked from manager job after 8-0 win and a trophy haul

- Chelsea's Liam Rosenior calls for 'accountability' after latest red card

- Arsenal win ugly vs. Chelsea; Bayern close in on Bundesliga title; more

Uxbridge FC chairman Mark Bantock declined to comment on what he called a "private arrangement" between Mudryk and the club, but did say that the Ukrainian appeared to be enjoying his sessions at Honeycroft.

"Obviously, he's a footballer, and when he comes, he's playing football, so I assume that's his happy time when he's doing that," he told ESPN. "So yeah, he's been absolutely fine."

Following news of his initial suspension in December, Mudryk wrote on social media that "this has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."