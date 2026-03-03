Suspected arson attempt at Macclesfield stadium under probe

Open Extended Reactions

English sixth-tier club Macclesfield claimed someone tried to burn down their stadium on Tuesday, two months after they pulled off the biggest upset in FA Cup history by knocking out titleholders Crystal Palace.

The "suspected arson attempt" at the Leasing.com Stadium took place overnight and there were no casualties, the club said.

"Emergency services have responded immediately and are on site tackling the blaze in the affected areas," Macclesfield said in a statement.

They still urged "anyone nearby to keep windows shut and not to approach the stadium."

Macclesfield ended their cup run with a loss to Brentford. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire and the club said it was not commenting further for now. The stadium dates to 1891. It has a capacity of 6,355 spectators.

Led by the younger brother of England and Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney, the tiny club from England's northwest stunned Palace 2-1 on Jan. 11 in Macclesfield and created one of the most iconic moments in football's oldest knockout competition.

With 117 places separating National League North team Macclesfield and Palace when they played, it was the biggest upset in the FA Cup's 155-year history.

Macclesfield were knocked out in the next round -- the fourth -- by the Premier League's Brentford.