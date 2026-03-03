Pep Guardiola: Man City's Erling Haaland feeling 'much better'; faces fitness test

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Premier League teams need to adapt to Arsenal's set piece threat from corners. (1:41)

Pep Guardiola has said Erling Haaland "feels much better" after missing the win at Leeds United with an injury and could return to face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Guardiola is set to make a decision on Haaland's availability after training on Tuesday.

The Norway striker was absent from the squad for the 1-0 win at Elland Road on Saturday after missing out because of an ankle problem.

"He feels much better," Guardiola said when asked about Haaland's fitness.

"Yesterday we didn't train, and now we're training. We'll decide today [Tuesday]."

Nico O'Reilly is also an injury doubt after he was forced off against Leeds and City will delay a decision on whether the 20-year-old can face Forest.

"The same; we'll decide after training," said Guardiola.

City will kick off against Forest on Wednesday five points behind Arsenal, who face Brighton at the Amex Stadium at the same time.

"When you arrive at the last 10 games of the season, it starts to be decisive at every point," Guardiola said.

"We have six games in this month, two in the Premier League before the international break, and it's really important.

"We are five points behind Arsenal, so we cannot drop points."