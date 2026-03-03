Barcelona gets bigger spending cap, opens door on new signings

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona's squad spending limit has risen by almost €100 million ($116m) to €433m ($501m), LaLiga announced on Tuesday, increasing the Spanish champions' chances of being able to invest in the squad this summer.

Real Madrid still have the highest cap in the league at €761m ($880m), with Atlético Madrid ranking third behind the Clásico rivals with a limit of €336m ($389m).

Villarreal (€173m, $200m) and Athletic Club (€132m, $153m) complete the top five, while Levante (€17m, $19.6m), Sevilla (€22m, $25m) and Getafe (€34m, $39m) are operating with the three lowest caps in the division.

The league's squad cost limits, which are made public after each transfer window, denote the maximum amount that each club is permitted to spend on first-team players, as well as coaching staff, reserve and youth teams.

Barça's new limit represents an increase of €82m ($95m) on the €351m ($406m) cap they had at the start of the season and brings fresh hope of new signings.

The Catalan club remain in excess of their limit, with club sources confirming spending on the squad is still over €500m ($579) annually, but they are getting ever closer to breaking even.

Until they reach that point, league regulations limit them to investing only a percentage of what they raise or save on new recruits.

Barça are currently in an electoral period, and therefore without a permanent president, but all three of the final candidates have claimed the club will be in a position to make signings by the summer.

Joan Laporta, who is seeking to be reelected for a second successive term, has said the team's return to Spotify Camp Nou will boost spending capacity, while Víctor Font said he is already exploring "three or four" potential signings.

Barcelona's spending cap still trails that of Real Madrid. Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

Marc Ciria, meanwhile, told ESPN Barça will be able to compete with anyone if he is elected.

"In terms of signings, under our financial plan, I expect to have the situation fully normalised so that we can go to the market on equal terms with any other club or institution," he told ESPN.

"Barça will have the capacity to make relevant signings again to be able to win the next five Champions Leagues -- a competition which we have not won in 11 years."

ESPN has previously revealed that Barça are keen to strengthen in a variety of positions. A striker, a centre-back, a left winger and depth at full'back are all areas club sources say they will target.