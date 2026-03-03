Michael Carrick: Manchester United players will 'keep grounded'

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Carrick has promised his Manchester United players will not get carried away by their strong recent form as they look to secure a return to the Champions League.

United moved up to third with Sunday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, a sixth victory in seven games since Carrick was appointed in mid-January, and they have the best form of any side in the league since his arrival.

The challenge for Carrick is to maintain that given the number of clubs still in the fight for Champions League football.

"Football is a tough game to get results," Carrick said. "It's not so much guarding against [a drop in form], it's living in the moment, staying in the moment, keep grounded and down to earth with understanding what it takes to win games.

"We won't get carried away, you've got to feed off the confidence and understand that runs of wins are hard to come by. We're hungry for more and we need to try and make it last as long as it can and stay consistent."

Michael Carrick has propelled Manchester United to third place in the Premier League. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

United were in seventh when Carrick arrived, on a run of just two wins in their previous eight league matches, and the transformation has been remarkable.

"I wouldn't use the word surprise," Carrick said when asked if they had exceeded his expectations. "I think you always strive to win games. It's understanding it's difficult, but not looking too far ahead. Every game is winnable.

"I didn't get too far ahead in terms of what was possible at [the start]. We had to get to work quickly and put things into practice, and try and be fair to the players, to give the players the right information and the right balance to go into the next game, that was the first thing.

"I know some of the players, I've known some of the players more than others but now I've got to know everybody and it's a really good group. Talent-wise, ability-wise, the boys have shown what they can do.

"And then there's that balance of good habits, good behaviours, actually looking after each other. There's certain times we've got to really dig in and show that good spirit and team spirit. I can't speak highly enough of the players at the moment."

- Transfer rumors, news: Bruno Fernandes plans Man United future talks

- Newcastle United vs Man United: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

- Diogo Dalot targeting Manchester United's return to Champions League

United's European hopes are firmly in their own hands, with Aston Villa and Liverpool still to visit Old Trafford this season while United will go to Chelsea in mid-April.

Carrick insisted he is looking no further than Wednesday's trip to St James' Park, where he hopes to have Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire available after illness.

"I think it's really important that we stay present and keep our minds on the job," he said. "It's an incredibly tough place to go to get a result in Newcastle.

"We're not looking too far ahead. We understand where we are. I think it was a good step for us at the weekend and there's a good boost that comes from that, whether energy-wise, confidence-wise or total belief from it.

"I think we're in a good position and we've kind of earned it. The boys have earned it and we've got to try and make the most of it from now on in."