Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac to do live commentary on Wrexham match

Mario Melchiot, Archie Rhind-Tutt and Jermaine Beckford react to the FA Cup fifth round draw as Chelsea are drawn away to Wrexham. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac will mark five years at the helm by doing live commentary on their match against Swansea this month.

The celebrity duo took over the then non-League club in 2021 and have overseen three successive promotions, with Wrexham now pushing for a place in the Premier League.

The Red Dragons will take on Welsh rivals Swansea in the Championship on Friday, March 13 at the Stok Cae Ras, and Reynolds and Mac will offer live match analysis along with contributions from fans.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac will commentate on a Wrexham match. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The pair said on Wrexham's official site: "As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go, but we will give it our best.

"Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago. Either way, it will be another unpredictable day at the Stok Cae Ras and we can't wait.

- Championship promotion race: Frank Lampard's Coventry, Wrexham - who's going up to the Premier League?

- Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham 'resilience' as promotion push rolls on

- Wrexham win again to boost Premier League promotion hopes

"We're grateful to our partners at the EFL and Sky Sports, the latter of which we hope is ready with the bleep button."

Wrexham sit sixth in the table in the final playoff position after three successive wins and play Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.