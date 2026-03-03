EFL clubs to vote on Championship playoff expansion

Open Extended Reactions

The playoffs were first introduced to the EFL in 1987. Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

EFL clubs will vote on Thursday on whether to extend the Championship playoffs from four to six teams for next season.

England's second tier looks set to adopt a model similar to the National League.

In that competition, the teams finishing between second and seventh enter the playoffs, while in the Championship it would be those finishing third to eighth, with the top two automatically promoted.

The Press Association understands the matter will be put to an all-club vote late on Thursday morning. It will require a majority among all clubs, and a majority among Championship clubs, to be carried.

It is understood the principle of expanding to six is what will be decided on Thursday, with the precise format to be adopted to be voted on at a later stage -- possibly at the league's annual general meeting in the summer.

The National League system involves single-leg eliminators between the teams finishing fourth and seventh, and fifth and sixth respectively, for the right to join the second and third-placed teams in the semi-finals.

Oldham were last season's National League playoff winners, despite finishing 23 points behind second-placed York.

That added further fuel to the debate around why only two teams are promoted to League Two from the National League.

While a discussion around the possibility of increasing promotion from the fifth tier to the fourth to three teams will take place, it is understood there will not be a vote on it at this week's meeting. Clubs would need to receive full briefing papers, voting slips and so on in advance in order for that to happen.

The two-day all-club meeting begins on Wednesday, when club executives will be addressed by David Kogan and Richard Monks, the chair and chief executive respectively of the Independent Football Regulator.