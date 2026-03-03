Lionesses plan tribute to Lynda Hale in Ukraine match

Open Extended Reactions

England will wear black armbands during their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ukraine in honour of the late Lynda Hale.

The former England international is hailed as a trailblazer in women's football and the Lionesses have confirmed a special tribute in her name.

Hale was in the starting line up, aged 18, for the first official England women's match against Scotland at Ravenscraig Park in November 1972, scoring a goal in a 3-2 victory.

"Whenever we talk about the success of our Lionesses in recent years, it is always with rightful recognition of those special players who paved the way," FA chair Debbie Hewitt said.

The forward scored three times in 10 games for her country and was recognised as the seventh player to represent the Lionesses when the Football Association allocated legacy numbers in November 2022.

Born in 1954, she spent her whole career at hometown club Southampton, who paid tribute to "a trailblazing figure in women's football at a local and national level."

She featured in nine successive FA Cup finals, winning seven including the inaugural tournament in 1971.