Real Madrid's Rodrygo (torn ACL) out for season, to miss World Cup

Brazil international Rodrygo will miss the rest of Real Madrid's season and the World Cup because of a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

A source told ESPN that Rodrygo had been feeling soreness in his knee but was injured during Getafe's shock 1-0 victory over Real Madrid on Monday.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the lateral meniscus of his right leg," the club said in a statement.

Later on Tuesday, the Brazil international posted on social media, calling it one of the worst days of his life.

Rodrygo added in the post: "A huge obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, and it prevents me from doing what I love most for a while. I'm out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream which everyone knows how much it means to me. All I can do is be strong as always; that's nothing new."

"One of the worst days of my life. I've always been afraid of this injury. Maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately...I don't know if I deserve it, but what can I complain about? I've experienced so many wonderful things, which I didn't deserve either.

Sources close to Rodrygo said he will be out for eight months, but he will be evaluated constantly and his return will depend on his recovery.

The Brazil federation issued the following statement on Tuesday.

"The CBF expresses its solidarity with the athlete Rodrygo Goes, forward for Real Madrid and the Brazilian National Team, who suffered a serious injury during the match against Getafe in the Spanish League.

"Rodrygo sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament and the outer meniscus of his right knee. The CBF wishes the athlete a speedy recovery and that he returns to the pitch as soon as possible."

He was not in Brazil's squad for any of the last four World Cup qualifying games last year, but coach Carlo Ancelotti did use Rodrygo in each of the four friendlies in October and November.

Neymar, who tore his ACL and meniscus in 2023, said he was saddened by news of Rodrygo's injury. It brought back memories of "the suffering, the anguish and the fear of having this injury," he wrote on his social media channels.

"My number 10, my boy, my heir (as I call you), I only ask you for one thing. Take care of your head. Now is the time to put everyone you love around you," the 34-year-old Neymar wrote. "As you told me, you didn't deserve to go through this now. But who are we to doubt God's plans. I am sure you will be back to your best. I love you and as much as you gave me support, I will be here for you."

Rodrygo played 27 games for Madrid in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and adding six assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.