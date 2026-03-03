England squad shouldn't have to be 'political spokespeople' - PFA chief

Open Extended Reactions

The chief executive of the PFA, Maheta Molango, has said that some members of the England squad are concerned about being "political spokespeople."

The World Cup, beginning in June, is to be held in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Discussion has been widespread about the implications for the tournament of various issues, including immigration policies, cartel violence in Mexico and ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In an interview with Sky News, Molango said that some England players find it "unfair" that their roles as influential figures means they feel obliged to comment on certain affairs.

England are preparing for their 2026 World Cup campaign. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

"We're talking about people who are smart, who are socially conscious, people who understand that they don't live in a bubble, people will really understand that they have a platform, that platform can be used to create a better world and to try to influence people," Molango said.

"However, what some of them have told me is that they found it a little bit unfair that ultimately, for as much as they have a platform, why should they turn into spokespeople for governments or for governing bodies that in reality should be the ones taking the lead?"

The England squad were among many world teams who were questioned by fans and media about human rights issues in Qatar, before the World Cup in 2022.

"I think some of them felt that in the past, and we've seen that, for example, in Qatar -- some of them basically were hung out to dry," Molango said.

"Because instead of having the government or having the governing body showing leadership on certain topics, all of a sudden the players were asked to become political spokespeople and that's not what they are.

"Those people are paid for delivering a show on the pitch."

Molango, who joined the PFA in 2021, said that it should be up to players to decide when to speak out, as and when they see fit.

"They are talking about all these issues, but behind the scenes, they don't just necessarily want to talk about them in public," Molango said.

"It is for them to use their platform when they deem it appropriate. Most of them have a view.

"They're very conscious of what's going on, they want to make a difference, but it needs to be on their own terms. It cannot be that they are forced to become political spokespeople because that's not their job.

"Give the players a voice [on decisions made by FIFA], and they'll be able to be held accountable. But you cannot just cherry-pick when it suits you to let the players have a choice. I think that's unfair.

"Football needs to be out of politics, football needs to cater for everyone and should never be perceived as being siding with one side or the other, irrespective of what we may think morally.

"And I feel very strongly about that. The money of football should never be used for any political goals. So I think that's absolutely wrong."