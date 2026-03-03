KSI becomes shareholder in non-league Dagenham & Redbridge

Open Extended Reactions

British entertainer KSI has become a shareholder of Dagenham & Redbridge.

The London-based YouTuber, TV personality and boxer, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, has joined the National League South side as a shareholder and strategic partner.

Dagenham & Redbridge play in the sixth tier of English football.

KSI follows the former England striker Andy Carroll as a shareholder in the side, who play in east London.

"I'm so excited to start this journey. It's gonna be a rollercoaster for sure but I hope to bring Dagenham & Redbridge back to the glory days. And once we reach that point, I want to go even further. Reaching the Premier League would be a dream. And I believe it is 100% doable," KSI said.

"It will take a long time, so to the Daggers fans, please be patient. I want you to know that I am fully committed to making sure Dagenham & Redbridge is a team that everyone will know worldwide, and will be an exciting team to watch and support."

KSI started his career as a YouTube creator in 2009, before he co-founded influential entertainment group the Sidemen in 2014.

The 32-year-old has since branched out into business, including the creation of energy drink Prime with Logan Paul in 2022.

KSI has become a shareholder in the National League side Dagenham and Redbridge. Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns via Getty Images

He has also embarked on a professional boxing career and recently became a permanent judge on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent."

John Grabowski, who leads Happy Fan Group, said: "Having JJ as a shareholder in Dagenham & Redbridge is transformative for the club. His passion for disruption, connections with people, and motivation to succeed perfectly aligns with the ambition of this club moving forward.

"This partnership is a clear statement of our intent: to build a truly unique club that is relevant to both its local community and a global audience. We welcome JJ and look forward to working together to deliver a brighter future for the Daggers."

KSI said that he will attend his first game on Saturday when Dagenham & Redbridge host Dorking Wanderers.

