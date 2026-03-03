Cristiano Ronaldo out with hamstring injury, Al Nassr confirm

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr confirmed on Tuesday.

The Portugal forward limped off the pitch in Saturday's 3-1 league win over Al Fayha. Al Nassr did not provide an exact timeline for his recovery.

"He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day," the team said.

Ronaldo, 41, was replaced in the 81st minute of Saturday's game and soon after had an ice pack on his right hamstring as he sat on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury in Al Nassr's win over Al Fayha. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus played down fears of a serious injury following the match.

"He felt muscular fatigue," Jesus said.

"After we made it 2-1, I didn't want to risk it and I replaced him. The medical department will assess his condition, but what he felt was just muscle fatigue."

Ronaldo had a tough game, missing a penalty and failing to score in open play. Even so, Al Nassr won to move to two points clear of Al Ahli to return to the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo will have extra time to recover after Al Nassr confirmed their Asian Champions League Two quarterfinal game at Al Wasl that was due to be played on March 4 had been postponed until further notice as a result of the military conflict in the region.

Al Nassr's next game is scheduled for Saturday against Neom in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo is third in the Saudi Pro League top scorers' table. The Portugal captain has scored 21 times, while English forward Ivan Toney is top of the scoring charts with 23 goals from 23 games for Al Ahli.

Information from ESPN's Adriana Garcia contributed to this report.