USWNT's Hayes says Rodman's back 'fine' ahead of Canada match

Trinity Rodman is "fine" and fully training with the United States women's national team, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes said on Tuesday, easing fears that Rodman had reinjured her back in Sunday's 2-0 SheBelieves Cup win over Argentina.

Hayes also said that USWNT defender Lilly Reale has a foot injury and has left training camp. Reale came off the bench on Sunday, but had to be replaced soon after due to injury.

Rodman was injured in second-half stoppage time on Sunday when Milagros Martín challenged her from behind.

Rodman dropped to the ground holding her lower back and received several minutes of medical attention.

She stood up and consulted with the trainers on the sideline, but she did not return to the field for the final few minutes of action.

Hayes did not provide any further details regarding what happened to Rodman in the game. The 23-year-old Rodman has dealt with back problems for several years.

Last year, Rodman missed nearly four months of play due to ongoing back issues and the NWSL's summer break.

She scored a few minutes into her return in August and was back to full fitness soon after.

But Rodman sprained her MCL in October, which significantly limited her time for the Washington Spirit in the playoffs.

Rodman, who recently re-signed with the Spirit for what sources say is the largest contract in the world, also had a major back flare-up in late 2024 that affected her during that playoff run.

Rodman returned to the USWNT in January for the first time since April 2025.

Her appearance off the bench on Sunday in the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup was only her fourth for the United States since helping the team win the 2024 Olympic gold medal.

The United States will play Canada on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, in the second matchday of the three-game SheBelieves Cup.