FTA set to distribute $100M in WC transit funds

The federal government announced $100.3 million in funding on Tuesday for World Cup host cities to better prepare their public transportation systems for the added demand. The State Department estimates that around 10 million international visitors are expected in the 11 host cities.

Congress approved the transit funds in a January spending bill. The Federal Transit Administration, a federal agency, will distribute the funds, the Transportation Department said in a statement, stipulating that the funds must be spent within one fiscal year from the World Cup final match on July 19.

New York and New Jersey, which cohost the final game, will be the largest recipient of funds with just over $10 million, the agency said. Dallas and Arlington, which host nine matches -- the most of any host city -- rank second in federal transit funding. The distribution is based on stadium capacity and the number of matches in each city, the Transportation Department statement said.

Inadequate federal funding was the focus of a Feb. 25 congressional hearing, with officials representing host cities stressing the urgent need for money earmarked for their security needs. Homeland Security Department funding, crucial to host city security needs, is frozen amid political infighting over ICE raids and the deadly shootings of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

Ray Martinez, the chief operating officer for the Miami World Cup host committee, testified before Congress that, without the roughly $70 million in federal funds that Miami has applied for, the end of March would mark a "drop dead date" to start canceling plans due to inadequate security, starting with Fan Fest concert events planned around the games.

Recent cartel violence in Mexico and ongoing military confrontations in the Middle East add to the troubled security picture for officials and visitors. Iran, the focal point of violence in the Middle East, had qualified for the World Cup, but the team's participation is now in doubt.

Iran is currently scheduled to play three group stage games in the U.S., two in Inglewood, California, and one in Seattle.

Even before the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, international visitors to the United States had already declined 4.2% from last year, the U.S. Travel Association reported Monday.

The World Cup begins June 11 in Mexico City, with Los Angeles hosting the opening U.S. game on June 12 and New York and New Jersey hosting the July 19 final.