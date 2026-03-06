Wolves vs. Liverpool in FA Cup: TV channel in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Arne Slot reacts to Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League as their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season take a knock. (1:57)

Liverpool and Wolves meet again, just three days after their Premier League encounter. Wolves pulled off a superb 2-1 win over their league champions, a 94th minute winner by André.

Liverpool have a chance at revenge in the fifth-round FA Cup tie, however they need to put up vastly improved show at Molineux.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, ESPN in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 1:30 a.m. IST, Saturday and 7 a.m. AEDT, Saturday)

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

Referee: Farai Hallam

VAR: James Bell

Team news

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hwang Hee-Chan, F: knock, OUT

Liverpool

Florian Wirtz, M: back, OUT

Alexander Isak, F: ankle, OUT

Conor Bradley, D: knee, OUT

Wataru Endo, M: ankle, OUT

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT

Stefan Bajcetic, M: hamstring, OUT

Talking Points

'Same old story' for Liverpool

Liverpool lost yet another match in a manner not too unfamiliar in this season. A 94th-minute winner from Andre came after a poor kick from Alisson and a deflection that beat the goalkeeper. Liverpool have now lost five times this season after the 90th-minute mark, the most for any side in Premier League history. This is on top of Fulham and Leeds United equalising in the injury time. So, in a way, it was not surprising that Liverpool lost the way they did.

"How do I sum this up? Same old story," head coach Arne Slot said after the match. "Recently, we are picking up points because we score many times from set-pieces, but what didn't change in the last five, six seven games is that we struggle and find it very hard to score from open play chances that we do create."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Like Slot said, Liverpool had their chances, they could've been 2-0 or 3-0 up. Mohamed Salah's equaliser came from a mistake, it seemed the match would be a draw. But this season is a different season for the defending champions. In most games, they struggle to take their chances and then go on to concede late. Finishing in the Champions League spots will be a big achievement for Slot.

Wolves got their belief back

With two wins against top teams like Aston Villa and Liverpool, Rob Edwards is ensuring Wolves are putting up a big fight in their bid to avoid relegation. They are still nine points off safety, and they have played two more than 17th-placed West Ham. It would still need something special for them to not get relegated, but two big wins will give the belief.

They can inflict more damage on Liverpool by sending them out of the FA Cup on Friday. Wolves boss Rob Edwards jokingly said after the match that his team would've made Liverpool angry with the result. Slot's team will most likely come hard at them on Friday, but one thing's for sure, Wolves will play with belief. In a season where they had to endure a lot of disappointment, they can still make good memories. A stunning FA Cup run and maybe, just maybe win the relegation battle. It can happen for Wolves.

Wirtz is needed in the line-up

Just when Florian Wirtz was hitting his mark for Liverpool, showing why the club spent that much money on him, he suffered a back injury and had to sit out. In a team which is struggling to take most of their chances, Wirtz is needed in the line-up, as soon as possible. Before the back injury, Wirtz scored four goals and two assists in seven matches.

Hugo Ekitike has scored most goals for Liverpool this season, but there's overdependence on him. When he doesn't get the service or take his chances, Liverpool generally struggle to score. Cody Gakpo and Salah's form have dipped massively while Alexander Isak is out injured.

Wirtz added the creative spark on the pitch while also making his impact with the goals. His combination play with Ekitike was working well for the club, until the German's injury. He's certain to miss the FA Cup match on Friday but Slot is hopeful Wirtz is back next week. He needs him on the pitch and in the same form he showed before his injury.

Gakpo and Salah's struggles

Two names define Liverpool's attacking woes this season and they are Gakpo and Salah. When your attackers struggle at this level, it becomes a huge task for the team to compete and win big matches. With the benefit of hindsight, letting go of Luiz Diaz seems like a bad move from the club.

play 1:38 Nicol: Some really bad decisions from Mo Salah Steve Nicol bemoans Liverpool's missed opportunities and decision-making in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

Gakpo is not going through a goal drought, he was on the scoresheet against West Ham last week, but his form was criticised by Steven Gerrard. The one-dimensionality of his attacking game, cutting in from the left, is too predictable and without the control needed for a winger. His link-up play with left back Milos Kerkez is barely working and he doesn't create that many chances. The next best option is 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who has shown more promise from the left but starting every game could be too much for the teenager. At least Slot should pick Ngumoha for Friday's game and give him more game time.

Meanwhile, Salah is trying his best but he's not shown the form of previous seasons. He scored against Wolves, a good finish for sure, but overall, he didn't show that his form has turned. There are serious questions about his stay in the team post this season. Slot could rest him for the Friday game and start Jeremie Frimpong on the right.

What do the numbers say?

Liverpool and Wolves met nine times in the FA Cup previously, with Wolves winning five and Liverpool winning three, and one match was a draw.

Among current players, Salah has scored seven goals against Wolves in all competitions. With one more, he can equal Roger Hunt's tally of eight goals, the most against Wolves by a Liverpool player.

Divock Origi is the only Liverpool player to score twice against Wolves in two different FA Cup campaigns. (2017 and 2019 -- both times Liverpool lost 2-1).