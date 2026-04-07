Tracking Europe's top soccer leagues: Title races, UCL, relegation

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The end of the European soccer season is fast approaching, and the battles for major honors, UEFA Champions League qualification and relegation are truly heating up.

Here's where things stand across the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1. This story will be updated weekly through the season's final day, so be sure to check back frequently for the latest information.

There is an argument to be made that the Premier League title race could be decided on April 19. That's the day that Arsenal and Manchester City will face off at the Etihad Stadium, with Mikel Arteta's side able to gain a seemingly unassailable lead if they can win. It's not quite that simple, though.

City beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on March 22, a result that many have argued could give them a psychological edge when the two sides meet again.

So far, the advantage in the race is still with Arsenal, who have a nine-point lead over City. However, Pep Guardiola's side have a game in-hand and could cut that lead to just three points if they win that game as well as the clash at the Etihad.

Before then, Arsenal face Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, while City travel to Chelsea on Sunday, with both results impacting the state-of-play heading into the all-important clash at the Etihad later this month.

The Premier League will almost certainly be granted an extra place in the UEFA Champions League next season due to the UEFA club coefficient rankings. That place will go to whoever finishes fifth this season.

That's good news for Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea, who can now vie for an extra spot. However, at least one of those four teams will miss out on the Champions League next season (unless Liverpool or Aston Villa finish sixth or lower and manage to win their European competitons). Brentford and Everton, while a further two points behind, could yet make an unlikely bid to upset that race too.

Barring Arsenal and City, United are in the best position to qualify for the Champions League after managing seven wins in 10 Premier League games since Michael Carrick took over as interim manager. They hold a seven-point lead over sixth-place Chelsea with seven games remaining, with Aston Villa just a point behind them.

It is worth noting that Liverpool face United (A), Chelsea (H) and Aston Villa (A) in consecutive matches next month before their season finale against Brentford (H).

Whoever loses out on the race for the Champions League will more than likely qualify for the Europa League or Conference League instead. Still, there will be other places available for the teams just below them.

Brentford have the second-smallest stadium (17,250 capacity) in the Premier League, yet they are hoping to play in Europe for the first time next season. In manager Keith Andrews' first season in charge, Brentford are only 13 points away from their all-time best total (59) set under Thomas Frank in 2022-23.

Elsewhere, Everton have been a much steadier ship under boss David Moyes. The Scot once helped them to qualify for the Champions League in 2004-05, and he could still guide them back to playing in Europe in his second stint at the club.

While Brentford and Everton are best-placed to secure Europa League football, only four points separates them from 13th-place Bournemouth.

In terms of which places will be granted Europe, that depends on the outcome of various cup competitions. If Leeds and Southampton fail to win the FA Cup, then sixth and seventh will likely earn a place in the Europa League, with eighth being granted a place in the Conference League.

That order could still change if an English team wins one of the three European competitions this season.

For two straight seasons, the three teams that came up from the Championship were sent straight back down the following season. This year, however, that won't happen. Newly promoted Sunderland have already reached the golden standard safety net of 40 points, meaning their place in next season's Premier League is not in doubt. But there are at least six teams who cannot be so confident.

Bottom of the pack are Wolves, whose upturn in form in recent months means they have managed to stave off comparisons with the Premier League's worst-ever side, 2007-08 Derby County. Still, they face an almost mathematical certainty of being relegated. The same goes for newly promoted Burnley. They're 10 points from safety, and the last time a team made up that kind of gap with nine games remaining was Leicester City in 2014-15. Then again, they won the title the following season, too.

One of West Ham, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest stands to be the most likely 18th-place finisher, although Leeds could yet be sucked in. Spurs took the gamble this month to sack interim boss Igo Tudor and replace him with Roberto De Zerbi, handing the Italian coach a five-year contract. It is a long-term solution to an incredibly immediate problem, but could it work?

Barcelona have built a solid seven-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table, but the title hasn't been decided just yet. The two are slated to meet for one more Clásico on May 10, and a Madrid win on the road could make for a tense final few matchweeks.

Other potential tripwires for the Blaugrana include hosting Celta Vigo on April 22, a visit to Getafe on April 25, and Real Betis at home on May 17.

Atlético Madrid and Villarreal are virtual locks for top-four places, with a 13-point lead over Real Betis, but a fifth Champions League spot could well be up for grabs. UEFA awards five Champions League places to the two nations whose clubs perform the best overall in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, using a formula that produces a coefficient score for each nation.

Spain's clubs are performing well in Europe, with six teams still alive across the three competitions (at least twice as many as any country trailing them in the coefficient table).

That potential fifth spot opens the door for Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad and Getafe to qualify for the Champions League. The former two clubs are also quarterfinalists in the Europa League, and winning that competition would give them a Champions League spot if they fail to finish top five in LaLiga.

9. Osasuna (38 points, minus-1 goal differential)

10. Espanyol (38, minus-8)

11. Athletic Club (38, minus-11)

12. Girona (37, minus-12)

13. Rayo Vallecano (35, minus-6)

14. Valencia (35, minus-11)

These teams still have an outside shot to qualify for the Europa League or Conference League, though the number of clubs they would have to leapfrog mean a midtable finish is far more likely. While Osasuna, Espanyol and Athletic Club are level on points, the latter two clubs' poor goal differential puts them in a more challenging position.

15. Alavés (32, minus-11)

16. Mallorca (31, minus-12)

17. Sevilla (31, minus-13)

18. Elche (29, minus-9)

19. Levante (26, minus-16)

20. Real Oviedo (24, minus-27)

The relegation battle looks set to go down to the wire, as only three points separate 15th-placed Alaves from Elche in 18th.

The title race isn't over just yet, but it would take a monumental effort by Borussia Dortmund to overtake Bayern Munich. The Bavarians sit nine points ahead with six league matches left to play, along with an insurmountable goal differential advantage.

More intriguing is the top-four race, with four teams jockeying for two spots. The top six teams in Germany look all but locked in, as seventh-placed Eintracht Frankfurt trail Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points.

There remains an outside shot for Germany to secure a fifth Champions League place, but it's much more likely a team will have to finish top four.

14. Werder Bremen (28, minus-18)

15. Cologne (27, minus-9)

16. St. Pauli (25, minus-20)

17. Wolfsburg (21, minus-25)

18. Heidenheim (16, minus-34)

At the bottom of the table, Heidenheim look all but certain to go down, but the competition is otherwise fierce. Wolfsburg currently occupy the other automatic relegation spot, while St. Pauli would be in line to participate in the promotion/relegation playoff with the third-place finisher of the 2. Bundesliga.

Inter Milan have a seven-point advantage (along with a much superior goal differential) over defending champions Napoli, with AC Milan close behind. All three are comfortably among the Champions League places.

The surprise face in the top-four race is without question Como, who are two seasons removed from competing in Serie B. To retain their place in next season's Champions League, they'll have to fend off two of Italy's giants (Juventus and Roma) along with a mainstay of European competition in recent years (Atalanta).

15. Fiorentina (32, minus-8)

16. Cagliari (30, minus-12)

17. Cremonese (27, minus-20)

18. Lecce (27, minus-22)

19. Hellas Verona (18, minus-31)

20. Pisa (18, minus-32)

Two of the three relegated teams have likely been decided already, as Pisa and Hellas Verona are nine points adrift of safety. Fiorentina are the biggest surprise in the bottom six, having struggled throughout the 2025-26 campaign after four straight seasons finishing top eight in Serie A.

There are no prizes for guessing who is top of Ligue 1 this season. Paris Saint-Germain have won the past four French titles and are well-placed to win a fifth straight. They will extend their lead over second-place Lens to seven points should they win their game in hand.

In France, the top three finishers are granted a place in next season's Champions League league phase, while will get admission to the Champions League qualification playoffs. Lens, even if they miss out on the title, look likely to be playing in the league phase, while Marseille, AS Monaco, Lyon and Stade Rennais are jostling to claim the final two spots.

14. Le Havre (28, minus-13)

15. Nice (27, minus-22)

16. Auxerre (23, minus-14)

17. Nantes (18, minus-21)

18. Metz (15, minus-35)

Like the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 automatically relegates its bottom two finishers, with the 16th-placed side entering a playoff against the third-placed Ligue 2 side. Currently, Auxerre would be the team competing in the two-legged playoff.